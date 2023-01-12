Colin Murray has been announced as the permanent host of Countdown after replacing The Weakest Link’s Anne Robinson.

The show continues to be popular with viewers as December 2022 secures its best month’s share for the series in more than a decade. Colin has hosted the show as a guest since the summer of 2022 and his permanent position was confirmed on Wednesday, January 11 on Channel 4’s show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Countdown, which is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, is one of the longest running quiz shows in the world, its first episode aired in November 1982. Episodes are aired on weekdays at 2.10pm and it was the first programme to be broadcast on Channel 4 when it launched. Since then, 7,000 episodes have aired.

Northern Irish radio and TV presenter, Colin, is the show’s seventh permanent host, taking over from Anne Robinson who stepped down in July 2022. Previous presenters have included Richard Whiteley, Des Lynam, Des O’Connor, Jeff Stelling and Nick Hewer.

Colin Murray. (Pic credit: Tim Whitby / Getty Images)

Colin said: “It’s a career dream to be named as permanent anchor of one of television’s most iconic programmes. I have been a fan since day one, been part of the family for over a decade, appearing on Dictionary Corner, and now I get the honour of guiding it into a fifth decade.

“However, I just don’t want Countdown to survive, I want it to thrive. During my caretaker stint we’ve seen more people tune back in, with close to a million [0.9m] watching the series final in December, and I want that to just be the beginning.

“Countdown is a special show, and its stars will always be the letters and the numbers, but it’s more than that. Great afternoon company for people of all ages from all across the UK. Rachel, Susie and I are very excited for the year ahead. If you haven’t watched in a while, drop by and join us. Everyone is welcome.”

Head of Channel 4’s daytime and features, Jo Street, said: “We have listened to the fans. Many have written in to let us know how much they love Colin on the show, and so I am delighted to be able to confirm that he is staying in the hotseat alongside lexicographer Susie Dent and maths whiz Rachel Riley MBE.”

Executive producer at Lifted Entertainment, Peter Gwyn, said: “We are thrilled that Colin is our new permanent host.