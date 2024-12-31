Culture Review of the Year - highlights of 2024 in the arts in Yorkshire part 2

Artist Lubna Chowdhary whose exhibition The Pluriverse ran at the Graves Gallery in Sheffield over the summer.

July saw the opening at the Graves Gallery in Sheffield of a major solo show featuring the work of acclaimed London-based artist Lubna Chowdhary. Pluriverse presented artworks across a variety of media and forms including sculpture, painting, ceramic installation and textiles as Chowdhary explored the space where different cultures intersect and multiple ways of being and living in the world.

Bradford Literature Festival celebrated its tenth anniversary with another impressive line-up of talks, interviews, performances, panel discussions and workshops. Headliners included Miriam Margolyes, Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, Shaparak Khorsandi, Sara Pascoe, Lemn Sissay, Ruby Wax, Mary Beard, and Corinne Bailey Rae. Another anniversary – 40 years since the miners’ strike – was the inspiration for a major exhibition 84/85 – The Longest Year at the National Coal Mining Museum and also a collection of poetry by Doncaster-based poet Sarh Wimbush which was shortlisted for the prestigious Forward Prize.

Harewood House’s biennial exhibition Create/Elevate over the summer featured the work of internationally renowned contemporary artists across a range of media and York Art Gallery celebrated the life and work of William Morris. In October the first ever collaboration between Leeds Art Gallery and Leeds International Film Festival was a celebration of the work of Leeds-born artist-filmmaker Stuart Croft. The show entitled Stuart Croft: Eternal Return was the first in Croft’s home city since his untimely death in 2015 at the age of 44 featured four of Croft’s major moving-image works – The Stag Without a Heart, Drive In, Comma 39 and the world premiere of Remetior his final film – from a body of work comprising 17 films over a period of twenty years.

Kate Atkinson was one of the headliners at this year's Ilkley Literature Festival in October. Picture: Helen Clyne

In October the wonderful Ilkley Literature Festival, which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary with a suitably golden celebration, returned with another rich and diverse programme featuring novelists, historians, journalists, politicians, biographers, poets and children’s authors, with more than 90 events taking place over 17 days in venues across the town. Headliners this year included Kate Atkinson, Julian Clary, Gyles Brandreth, Caroline Lucas, Alan Johnson, Patrick Grant, Susie Dent and Carol Ann Duffy. The autumn exhibition at Sunny Bank Mills gallery in Farsley, LORE, explored the rich and varied world of contemporary folklore in a group show featuring the work of 14 artists from around the UK.

On the music scene Yorkshire band Embrace marked the 20th anniversary of their album Out of Nothing by performing it live at Kirkstall Abbey at the end of July. The hugely popular and successful Millennium Square series of concerts brought some big names to the outdoor space across the summer. Those appearing included Paloma Faith, Tom Grennan, Suede and Manic Street Preachers with some fabulous nostalgia provided by the fifth edition of 80s Classical with the Orchestra Of Opera North featuring iconic acts Bananarama, Midge Ure, Johnny Hates Jazz and Deniece Pearson. Leeds' very own Yard Act also appeared there in August for their biggest hometown show to date.

A range of interesting theatre productions took to the stage. A new adaptation by Mike Bartlett of the classic 1981 film Chariots of Fire was a huge success for Sheffield Theatres, turning the Crucible into an Olympic racetrack while another adaptation of a film – Brassed Off – proved to be a triumph at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough. York Theatre Royal’s Around the World in 80 Days-ish, adapted from the classic Jules Verne novel, offered a circus-themed summer production. Director and adapter Juliet Forster introduced the real-life figure of Nellie Bly, who actually circumnavigated the world, into the fictional story of Phileas Fogg and his attempt to race across the world for a wager. Other highlights included Red Ladder’s latest touring production Sanctuary, a new musical from Boff Whalley and Sarah Woods about a young Iranian refugee seeking sanctuary in a church; Leeds Opera Festival featured Sherlock, the first ever opera based on the famous sleuth and Leeds Playhouse partnered with Headlong, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse for a new, contemporary staging of Lorraine Hansberry's groundbreaking 1951 drama A Raisin in the Sun, the first play by a Black woman on Broadway.

