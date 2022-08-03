The actor, who has played Amelia Spencer in the ITV soap for the last 11 years, was out partying with pals to celebrate her 19th birthday.
But she was shocked when two PCSOs approached her in Pontefract town centre in West Yorkshire for a chat.
However, the cops explained they were fans of the show and wanted a photo with her.
Despite her tender years, Daisy's character has been at the centre of some hard-hitting storylines, including a body image story and a shock teenage pregnancy.
Daisy herself has recently spoken out to encourage people to talk about their mental health.
And last week she appeared in a 60-second clip addressing 'the difficult subject of abortion'.
Posting the photo to Facebook, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We on the Pontefract & Knottingley Neighbourhood Policing Team feel that this is a great way of raising awareness on this subject and would like to show our support to the campaign and the extremely talented young actress, who we wish every success to in the future."