The actor, who has played Amelia Spencer in the ITV soap for the last 11 years, was out partying with pals to celebrate her 19th birthday.

But she was shocked when two PCSOs approached her in Pontefract town centre in West Yorkshire for a chat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the cops explained they were fans of the show and wanted a photo with her.

Daisy Campbell with officers from West Yorkshire Police

Despite her tender years, Daisy's character has been at the centre of some hard-hitting storylines, including a body image story and a shock teenage pregnancy.

Daisy herself has recently spoken out to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

And last week she appeared in a 60-second clip addressing 'the difficult subject of abortion'.