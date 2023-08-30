During the latest episode of Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure, Helen Skelton and Dan Walker visited the Yorkshire Dales - fans share their thoughts on social media.

The latest episode of Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure aired on Tuesday, August 30 on Channel 5 and was well received by fans of the show.

The two presenters faced their biggest challenge by abseiling down 100m into one of the Yorkshire Dales’ deepest caves, Alum Pot.

They then head over to the nearby waterfalls of Cotter Force, explore and indulge food in Cheese Country: Wensleydale.

Dan and Helen having a picnic in the latest episode. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Helen met the only female traditional ropemaker in Britain, Helen and Dan joined together again for a picnic at Helen’s childhood picnic spot: Pendragon Castle in Cumbria, visited Buttertubs Pass and went horse riding in Richmond.

The two friends drive across the atmospheric landscapes of the Swaledale Valleys to their final stop of the episode - the Tan Hill Inn, Britain’s highest pub.

Fans react to the latest episode of Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the latest episode.

Helen and Dan horse riding. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“Loved it.” - Hazel Brookes

“15 minutes in and loving it once more! Wonderful Dan and Helen.” - Andy Stock

“This episode brought back happy memories. I went down Alum pot in my last year at school in the 70's. We entered the cave where you exited it, ooh and I love Yorkshire curd tarts!!!” - Annette Dunbar

“Another lovely family viewing prog, we're loving it.” - Marylyn Sheldon

“Absolutely loved it.” - Pat Platten

“Loved it lovely photos, Dan and Helen.” - Kath Gregory

“Loved it once again!! Adrenaline junkie Helen Skelton and brave heart Dan Walker. Just brilliant. Hope you got to take Roger home.” - Alison Young

“Fantastic. More please channel 5.” - John Bennett

“Dan its been lovely to see what we have on our doorstep. We love anything you do, you have conquered a lot of your fears too (courtesy of helen). Looking forward to the final episode next week.” - Lynda Ward

“Just loved it. Two of my favourite, most down to earth presenters in many of my favourite places...what isn't to love!” - Sally Hepworth

“Is Helen as nice in real life as she comes across on telly?” - Heidi

“Is that... Will Hartley? We went to school together!” - Jay Akbar

“One question for you, Dan.... Did you eat all of the Yorkshire Pudding at Tan Hill?” - @Sp0rtz_Fan

“It's been a cracking series so far - really enjoyed watching it.” - Scott Dixon

“Great episodes Dan & Helen, hope there will be more in the future!” - Di Phillips

“Highlight of the week, just love it! Hoping for a second series???” - Juliet Ann

“Loving it, Dan. Hope we see another series!” - Lindeliw

“Well you did conquer your fear of heights, next series you’ll probably be solo skydiving over the Yorkshire Dales.” - Michael Faulkner

“I reckon @HelenSkelton could swim lengths in that Yorkshire pudding!” - Space Karen

“Packed a lot in this episode. Think the horse riding was my favourite.” - Karen Louise

“Loved it, looking forward to seeing what you get up to next week!” - Marie Claire Goss