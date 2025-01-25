David Lynch: The former painter turned director and master of surreal cinema

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His visual style, which came to be known as ‘Lynchian’, can be traced to his earlier career as a painter before he turned to making short films during the 1960s.

In 1977, he made his first feature, Eraserhead, a black and white, surrealist body horror which follows Henry Spencer as he navigates a strange and gloomy industrial landscape filled with strange characters such as The Lady In The Radiator.

Major success came in the 1980s with the release of The Elephant Man, loosely based on the life of Joseph Merrick, a severely deformed man who lived in London in the late 19th century, and Blue Velvet, a neo-noir mystery thriller.

Blue Velvet launched Lynch into the mainstream but prompted controversy with its violent and sexual content.

Lynch achieved worldwide stardom with the release of Twin Peaks, co-created with Mark Frost, in 1990, running until 1991 with its initial two series, which told the story of Dale Cooper, an eccentric FBI agent who visits a quaint town to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Laura Palmer. He returned to develop and write Twin Peaks: The Return, released in 2017.

Another career milestone was Mulholland Drive, a non-linear tale showing the dark side of Hollywood which earned him the best director award at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival.

His other directing credits included him becoming the first director to adapt Frank Herbert novel Dune in 1984, 1997’s Lost Highway, 1999’s The Straight Story and 2006’s Inland Empire.

Lynch was nominated four times for Oscars: twice for The Elephant Man (for directing and adapted screenplay), and twice more for Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. In 2019, he received an honorary Academy Award which recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry but have not won an Oscar.

Lynch was a heavy smoker and developed the lung condition emphysema – a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease caused by damage to the air sacs in the lungs. Despite the condition, he said last year he would “never retire”.

He also made a foray into music, releasing three of his own studio albums, which saw him work with Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O and Swedish singer Lykke Li.

Off screen, he practiced transcendental meditation, founding The David Lynch Foundation For Consciousness-Based Education And World Peace in 2005.

Lynch was a Missoula, Montana, native who moved around often with his family as a child and would feel most at home away from the classroom, free to explore his fascination with the world. His mother was an English teacher and his father a research scientist with the US government. He was raised in the Pacific Northwest before the family settled in Virginia.

He dropped out of several colleges before enrolling in the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, beginning a decade-long apprenticeship as a maker of short movies. He was working as a printmaker in 1966 when he made his first film, a four-minute short named Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times).

On the strength of that he gained a place at the American Film Institute, where he began working on Eraserhead, a project which took him four years but eventually developed a cult following and the interest of Hollywood. Stanley Kubrick became an advocate and George Lucas approached him about directing a Star Wars film. Another fan was Mel Brooks, who produced Lynch’s next movie, The Elephant Man.