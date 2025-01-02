Death in Paradise Christmas special: 'Christmas in the heat is a weird juxtaposition' says Don Gilet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But holiday maker Stuart Fullwell (Marcus Brigstocke), fresh from performing karaoke dressed as Santa, is found dead on the beach by a young boy Ollie.

The Saint Marie police team kick into action. But with the death clearly murder, and no Detective Inspector in place of the recently departed Neville Parker, are they ready to tackle such a big case?

Don Gilet (Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson) talks about the festive offering.

Don Gilet (Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson). Picture: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

How did it feel stepping into the Detective Inspector shoes for the first time?

I'm sure it won't be a surprise to say that it was both exciting and terrifying in equal measure. I liken it to one of those scary rides at a theme park. I'm going on it, and I know it's going to be scary, but I'm going to do it. You’re daring yourself. Then you sit in the seat going, “What have I just let myself in for?!” But it was exciting because I knew I was embarking on this new journey.

Were you a fan of the show before you got the role?

I watched it before I appeared in series four with Kris Marshall. I was watching to see the style of the show and I was drawn in by how they managed to balance the seriousness and gravity of a crime show – because there are murders! – with the quirkiness from the character’s perspective, giving a light touch to it and a comedic edge. There are comedies and there are detective shows; they’d managed to combine those two things, and I thought, ‘this is really doing it’.

Can you tell us about when you found out you’d got the part of DI Mervin Wilson?

When I found out I felt this great sense of relief. This is what I've been craving. Then it was surprise: Wow. Really, me? It’s a weird feeling for an actor when you get any job, no matter what role it is, because they like your craft and what you did in the audition. When I was in the room, there were four people to impress, and I managed to do it. It was a great reminder to me that, yeah, you can still do this. It felt like a little personal air-punch-without-anyone-looking moment.

How did you find filming on the island?

It’s intense because you've got that heat from the start to the end of the day. It does get to a point where you are used to it, but it takes that extra layer of concentration. You can’t turn the temperature down, but it’s a beautiful backdrop to shoot against. Sometimes you have to pinch yourself and go look at where you are and what you're doing. It's a beautiful place. I haven't had much of a chance to venture out to see just how beautiful it is yet. Once you get used to the temperature, it’s a great job!

How did you find filming the Christmas special in the sun?

It’s obviously a weird juxtaposition because I am used to - and Mervin is used to - a British Christmas which has inclement weather. It may be bright, but it will be cold and that’s what I associate Christmas with, wrapping up, wearing gloves, boots and thermal gear, snowball fights, sledding and snowmen. You don’t get that in a hot country. That’s what I find weird about anywhere that celebrates Christmas in the heat. You're meant to be cold and cosy and the only time you’re hot is when you’re in front of the fire, but you must embrace it. It was just another fun day in Paradise the way I saw it, Christmas or not.

How do you think DI Mervin Wilson would spend Christmas in London, and in Guadeloupe?

In the Christmas special, he says he always works on Christmas day. Clearly, he doesn’t have anything to do from a social aspect. He spends Christmas in an environment that he’s used to: work. Either way, if he was at home or in Guadeloupe, he’d be working. Christmas is just another day to work for him. It’s a bit lonely, but it’s what he’s used to.