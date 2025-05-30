Death Valley, When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain and The British Soap Awards 2025: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, May 31, including Death Valley, When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain and The British Soap Awards 2025.

When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain (Saturday 31/05/25, BBC2, 9.35pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Even though his fans will tell you (possibly at some length) that Born in the USA isn’t the flag-waving anthem you might think if you’d only listened to the chorus, few artists seem as quintessentially American as Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Tonight though, BBC2 is reminding us that ‘the Boss’ also has a special relationship with Britain stretching back 50 years.

The evening begins with Bruce Springsteen at the BBC, which rounds up some of his most memorable performances from the archives.

That’s followed by the main event, the documentary When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain. It tells the story of how a 26-year-old Springsteen and the E Street Band first arrived in the UK in November 1975 for a sold-out performance at the Hammersmith Odeon (now the Eventim Apollo). The concert came in the wake of the release of Springsteen’s third album Born to Run, which transformed him in the US from critics’ darling to mainstream success.

His record company certainly believed it had the potential to repeat the trick in Europe. He was hyped as the new Bob Dylan, but the singer-songwriter was uncomfortable when he arrived to see posters declaring: “Finally London is ready for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.”

It turns out that wasn’t the only thing he was uncomfortable with – he was so unhappy with his own performance at his first-ever British gig, he refused to watch the footage for 30 years.

Springsteen says: “I went to a party that was supposed to celebrate my triumph, but I felt I’d been terrible and so I was embarrassed to even go in… I went in for a few minutes, couldn’t stand myself being there, went out, ran back to the hotel, sat in my lonely room under a big black cloud, ate whatever I had and went to bed…. I had PTSD from the first Hammersmith show!”

Luckily, he felt his second concert at the same venue a week later went much better, although it would be another six years until he returned to the UK.

This time though, he was touring which meant he got to see more of Britain, including the home of some of his musical heroes. Springsteen recalls: “It was huge for us to go to Newcastle. All I knew was, Newcastle – The Animals! I was one of the biggest Animals fans and to this day still am”.

There are also stories from guitarist and E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt, friends and fellow songwriters Sting and Peter Gabriel, Michael Palin, who wrote about the Hammersmith gig in his diaries, and British fans who share their stories of how Springsteen touched their lives.

Then there’s a chance for viewers to decide if the Boss was being too hard on himself about that first concert when BBC2 airs Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Hammersmith Odeon 1975.

The 1998 documentary Bruce Springsteen: A Secret History finds the singer-songwriter reflecting on his life, and then the evening concludes with the charming coming-of-age drama Blinded by the Light, inspired by a memoir by superfan (and When Bruce Springsteen Came to Britain contributor) Sarfraz Manzoor.

Death Valley (Sunday 1/6/25, BBC One, 8.15pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Crime dramas. Just when you think they’re past their sell-by date and every possible twist on the format has been exhausted, something new comes along to capture the imagination.

In July, Mark Gatiss will appear in one such show, Bookish, in which he plays a book shop owner helping police solve crimes in 1946 London. While fans of the genre await its arrival, they can enjoy this offering, which is also an unconventional take on the genre.

If you didn’t catch the opener last week (fret not, because it’s available on the BBC iPlayer), it introduced viewers to eccentric retired actor John Chapel (Timothy Spall) and Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth), who teamed up to investigate a murder.

This time, Janie hopes that John can help her identify a woman found dead on a local mountain trail. To do so, he must first join her mother’s walking group, something he may find distasteful.

“John played the title role of ‘Caesar’ in a hugely successful TV detective series; a period piece, made in the early 2000s and set in the 1950’s,” explains Spall. “At the height of his fame, he disappeared off the face of the earth and he now lives in rural Wales, a bearded recluse who has become a bit of a curmudgeon.

“‘Caesar’ is Janie’s favourite TV detective. She became very fond of the show during a period of grief when she was younger, watching ‘Caesar’ on a loop to find solace. Consequently it means a lot to her.”

Spall is a big crime drama fan, citing Inspector Morse (which co-starred his old Auf Wiedersehen, Pet mate Kevin Whateley), Columbo and Vera among his favourites. However, it seems he could never be a detective in real life.

“I’m always intrigued by how (crime dramas) are constructed, but I am not very good at working them out,” he admits. “You often get these wonderful performances in plot-bound scenarios and it’s an actor’s chance to play characters that hoodwink the audience by using their ability to draw the wool over people’s eyes and pull them into the story.”

He has plenty of opportunity to do just that during the series, alongside Keyworth and a variety of guest stars, including Sian Gibson, Kiell Smyth-Bynoe, Patricia Hodge and Jim Howick.

“Each episode has a different cast and story,” explains Spall. “It was like changing the repertory company each time. It gave a different and fresh flavour to each story and the audience are introduced to a new world and dynamic each time.

“We benefited from having some excellent and very funny actors joining us. Some I had worked with previously; it was lovely working with them again and getting to know some brilliant and charming actors I hadn’t encountered before.

“I hope the excellent time I had with Gwyneth, the regular cast and the guest stars all translates into a great show for the audience to enjoy. We do make it for them after all!”

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 (Monday 2/6/25)

Words by Sarah Morgan

He’s one of the most in-demand directors around thanks to his work on the likes of Line of Duty, Strike and Chimerica, but it seems unlikely that Michael Keillor will ever top being involved in six-part series The Bombing of Pan Am 103 – at least on a personal basis.

“I was 15 when the attack happened over Lockerbie,” says Keillor, who is also among the drama’s executive producers. “I was supposed to be going on a skiing holiday with my school and we got diverted the other way down the country because there had been a crash.

“Then, on the way home, we drove right past Lockerbie and were able to see the crash out the windows of the coach. It was the biggest terrorist attack in Britain but also very big for Scotland because nothing like that had ever happened in the country before.”

He adds: “I’d always had in mind why no-one had told the story of The Bombing of Pan Am 103. I’m drawn to stories of injustice and I thought it was a chance to make a big bold project in Scotland, including a Scottish cast, telling a very Scottish story. And it had an international reach, because of the connection with America.

“I knew a lot about the attack and post-attack but not as much about the later trial. I’d tracked the story a little bit, and obviously knew the end result, but I didn’t know about the 10 years of investigation and debate to get there.”

It’s probably fair to say that few people did, which is perhaps one of the reasons why the series, which concludes this week, has proved to be such compelling TV. Bringing it to the small screen was, however, far from easy.

“The scale of it was the biggest challenge, both visually and story-wise, because in this sort of ‘true crime’ investigation you can’t just have investigation. You have to see the life of the characters, in the world they’re inhabiting, going through the investigation.

“We had to look at the key moments of the trial and work backwards to see how the investigation unfolded to reveal the big turning points. Then we had to try and find a journey for these characters that was as engaging as possible to intertwine with the investigation.”

Thankfully, all the hard work has been worth it – those involved can expect plaudits galore when next year’s awards season begins. As for Keillor, he’s pleased to have been able to shine a spotlight on a devastating event, the people involved and its ongoing influence.

“It was a catalyst for the start of aeroplane and airport safety going forward, but it was also a pivotal moment for global terrorism and how to fight it,” says the film-maker.

“I also really wanted to show the human impact on the town of Lockerbie and how the people of the community pulled together to support each other and the families from America who came over. The stoicism and heart of that community has really been something that’s gone on silently for the last 30 years.”

A follow-up documentary, Lockerbie: Our Story, airs on BBC Two on Tuesday at 9pm.

Lockerbie: Our Story (Tuesday 03/06/2025, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Richard Jones

On December 21, 1988, passenger jet Pan Am 103 was blown up over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing all 259 passengers and crew and 11 people on the ground.

It became the UK’s largest crime scene and to this day remains the deadliest terrorist attack on British soil.

As half the world demanded answers, the hunt for the perpetrators initially focused on the Middle East and North Africa.

However, for the next 30-plus years, the catastrophe was mired in criminal investigations, controversy and conspiracy theories.

Over the past few weeks, millions of us have been gripped by six-part drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which focused on the aftermath of the catastrophe.

But while the investigation into the bombing and the effect on the community in Lockerbie has been well documented, the families of the people who died on board the plane have found it difficult to be heard.

Powerful and emotional documentary Lockerbie: Our Story focuses on the passengers, telling the personal stories of six victims who were going about their innocent pre-Christmas business before fatefully boarding the aircraft that day.

For the first time, family and friends describe their lost loved ones in intimate detail – who they were, what they were like in life, their hopes and dreams for a future that never came.

They tell us why they were on Pan Am 103 that day and wonder whether they should have been warned not to be.

Olive Gordon, a hairdresser and single mother, was 25 year old when she died, while Greek shipping titan Minas Kulukundis, 38, was traveling to New York from his home in London to attend the funeral of an uncle.

Banker, scouter and athlete Tim Burman, aged 24, was also a victim, as were Terri Saunders and her fiancé Billy MacAllister, a couple who died and were buried together.

Helga Mosey, a promising musician and student who was taking a 10-month working break as a nanny in America, was just 19 when she boarded Pan Am 103.

Their family and friends pay tribute to them and tell us the painful, touching and often joyful memories of their lost loved ones which they treasure to this day.

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, explains why it’s important to tell the passengers’ stories.

She says: “Nearly 40 years on from the bombing of Pan Am 103, this film shines a long overdue light on some of the people and personal stories behind the bombing.”

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning BBC Scotland adds: “It was an atrocity which shocked the world and changed lives forever.

“Our documentary will honour the memory of those lost, and tell the stories of those left behind, with the greatest of care.”

The whole truth behind the Lockerbie bombing may never be known, but at least this programme gives a voice to those who felt the devastating impact of the tragedy more than anyone – the victims’ families.

The Repair Shop on the Road (Wednesday 04/06/25, BBC1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

How do you become a Repair Shop regular? Well, for metalwork expert Dominic Chinea it began with being hired to work on the show in an entirely different capacity.

Speaking in 2020, he explained: “As I was working as a set designer I was actually contacted to design and make the repair shop light-up sign, on the outside of the barn, alongside the interior set pieces. Hopefully, being pleased with my work and having realised that I had an interest in antiques and a variety of skills that would prove useful for the team, they asked me to assist in front of the camera as well, repairing items.”

He admits it was a bit of an adjustment. Dom says: “It’s quite a challenge working on camera, I am much more accustomed to being on the other side of the camera working on sets! But each season it gets a little easier, and we get to work on such amazing historical items, hopefully ensuring they have a future that will extend beyond ours.”

He adds: “Working on the Repair Shop has managed to also include my love of history, vintage and antiques.”

The BBC and the show’s producers certainly think Dom has got the hang of presenting, as they also recruited him for The Repair Shop on the Road, which seems him and Will Kirk travelling across Britain to tackle the projects that are too big, delicate or community-based to be brought to the barn.

And like The Repair Shop itself, following a daytime run, it’s now come to primetime in a series of compilation shows.

The latest episode begins as Will and Dom arrive in Devon, where Daisy, the oversized fibreglass dairy cow lantern, has been a fixture at Hemyock Light Parade for a decade. However, during that time, she’s lost an ear and a couple hooves, as well as picking up some dirt and cracks. It’s outside Will and Dom’s usual area of expertise, but can some lateral thinking and some new helpers get Daisy looking fresh again?

Dom also meets Tulsi from Swindon, who has a Hindu holy scripture passed down from her grandmother. It’s now so fragile it can’t be opened without further damage, but paper conservator Angie is on hand to help get the tome back to a state where the family can use it again.

There’s also a trip to Oldham, where John has inherited a vintage fruit machine. It’s close to his heart, but the mechanism is jammed, the paint is scuffed and the lights don’t work. Fortunately, Will can call on games machine expert, the aptly named Pinball Geoff, to make sure it can pay out once again.

Finally, Dom meets up with an old friend Dave Smith, who specialises in the lost art of brilliant cutting. In a workshop overlooking Torquay harbour, Dom tries this hand at creating a Victorian-style mirror – and then treats himself to fish and chips by the sea.

The British Soap Awards 2025 (Thursday 05/06/25, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Much like an EastEnders character who died offscreen and then suddenly showed up in the Queen Vic, the British Soap Awards is making a glorious return.

In 2024, the ceremony didn’t take place – since the first event back in 1999, the only other time the awards have skipped a year was during the 2020 covid pandemic.

Some soap fans may have thought that was an ominous sign. It’s been argued that serial dramas are no longer the ratings-busting national talking points they once were and, following the axing of daytime favourite Doctors last year and the news that Neighbours is once again facing cancellation, viewers may have been wondering about the long-term future of the genre.

Luckily (and again, a bit like Kathy and Cindy Beale), it seems reports of the soaps’ demise have been greatly exaggerated, and 2023 host Jane McDonald is back to remind us that there’s still a lot to celebrate.

She says: “I’m beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time. You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can’t wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone.”

It’s certainly been a memorable 12 months in soapland. EastEnders celebrated its 40th anniversary in style with a live episode and plenty of surprise returns, not to mention an episode which saw Phil Mitchell hallucinating that he was back in 1985.

Coronation Street bid farewell to Gail Potter-Tilsley-Platt-Hillman-McIntyre-Rodwell-Chadwick after 50 years on the cobbles, while Emmerdale had a dramatic car crash and a harrowing abuse storyline.

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks marked its move to three episodes a week with a 12-month time jump.

Now, we get to find out which plots and performances made the biggest impact.

A panel of experts have been voting on categories including Best Storyline, and the contenders are Paul’s Battle with MND (Coronation Street), Phil Mitchell: Hypermasculinity in Crisis (EastEnders), Belle & Tom – Domestic Abuse (Emmerdale) and Sibling Sexual Abuse (Hollyoaks).

Those plots are reflected in the nominations for Best Dramatic Performance, where the field is Peter Ash (Corrie’s Paul Foreman) Steve McFadden (EastEnder Phil Mitchell), Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle in Emmerdale) and Isabelle Smith (Hollyoaks’ Frankie Osborne), who is also in the running for Best Newcomer.

If that sounds like the soaps have been especially hard-hitting this year, you’re not entirely wrong, but the lighter side will also be celebrated.

Among the awards voted for by viewers are Best Comedy Performance, which is between Nicola Wheeler (Nicola King, Emmerdale), Nicole Barber-Lane (Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks), Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson, EastEnders) and Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street). However, some might say that comedy is subjective, as one of Bianca’s big storylines involved her being held captive by her sister’s fiancé.

The viewers will also be voting for Villain of the Year, Best Leading Performer, and the most coveted award of all – Best Soap.

St Denis Medical (Friday 06/06/2025, BBC One, 10.40pm & 11pm – Scotland 11.40pm & 12midnight)

Words by Richard Jones

The last thing most people want to think about after a long day at work is work.

But that doesn’t stop us tuning into workplace comedies for a healthy dose of laughter alongside a dollop of relatability.

Workplaces have long been a goldmine for comedy writers, especially in the US, with The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Taxi in the 1970s, Cheers in the 1980s, NewsRadio in the 1990s, Scrubs and The Office during the 2000s, and Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Abbott Elementary in more recent years, all ratings winners.

Created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, who worked together on Superstore and American Auto, St Denis Medical is the latest in a long line of workplace comedies and was a hit when it first aired in the States in November.

In an interview with CBR, Legion explained what he enjoys about sitcoms set in offices, shops, bars, TV and radio studios, or, in the case of St Denis Medical, a hospital.

“I love workplace comedies,” he says. “I love the idea of a group of people that are together for a united reason, but not necessarily any uniting personality traits.

“And in a time that we’re all trying to curate our lives and not be too uncomfortable with our experience — you can’t get out of that when you’re in a workplace. You have to deal with who you have to deal with.

“Seeing that at what I think is the most interesting workplace imaginable, a place [hospital] where life and death is on the line every day, just felt very appealing.”

St Denis Medical follows the overworked doctors and nurses at an underfunded Oregon hospital.

Among them are Allison Tolman’s Alex, a supervising nurse who loves her job and is ambitious, but is also stressed and world-weary.

Wendi McLendon-Covey plays Joyce, the kooky executive director of the hospital, who despite being full of herself and nonsensical ideas, is likeable.

They’re joined by two doctors – Josh Lawson’s trauma surgeon Bruce and David Alan Grier’s emergency physician Ron.

Rounding out the cast is wild junior nurse Serena (Kahyun Kim), Matt (Mekki Leeper), a dim-witted newbie from a religious community in Montana, and Kaliko Kauahi, who played Sandra on Superstore, as Val, a no-nonsense veteran on the front desk.

In tonight’s opener, it’s Matt’s first day at St Denis, and he does his best to impress his new co-workers and boss.

Meanwhile, Alex insists to Ron that she will leave on time but keeps finding reasons to stay late, and Joyce blows the hospital’s money on an expensive new mammography machine before deciding to return it.

Then, in the second episode, when a friend of Joyce’s passes away unexpectedly, she has trouble keeping her work and personal lives separate.

Plus, Bruce tries to demonstrate the importance of his work and a patient tries to set Ron up with her grandmother.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll watch these and other staff at St Denis, all doing their best not to lose their patience in a hospital overrun with patients.