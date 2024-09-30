Derbyshire feature film arrives on Amazon Prime

Get ready to fall in love with life, and maybe someone special, with the upcoming release of Teddy and the Mountain. This heart-warming romantic comedy-drama from director Stanley Roubaix is now available for review ahead of its arrival on Amazon Prime in October. Shot all over Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Teddy and the Mountain tells the story of Teddy, a widower in his seventies who finds himself yearning for adventure. Joining a local walking club reignites his zest for life, but it's a spirited woman named Rose who truly captures his heart. As their connection deepens, a hidden truth threatens to derail their blossoming romance. This charming film proves that love can bloom at any age, but navigating its path can be just as challenging as conquering a mountain peak.