Digging for Treasure starts tonight on Channel 5 (Aug 26) and sees teams of metal detectorists, mudlarkers and marine archeologists looking to unearth hidden history under our feet.

The first episode sees Dan Walker going digging for treasure with Michaela Strachan and Raksha Dave in Northallerton. Experts from the British Museum are on hand every episode to help uncover the history of the items discovered, and the area itself.

After the Northallerton episode, the teams heads to Edinburgh, Norfolk and the banks of the River Thames. In each show, the team will set up camp and then spend 48 hours in each location.

Dan Walker appears on Digging For Treasure on Channel 5 tonight. (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

There, they will set up a a systematic scan for archaeological treasures and, as the discoveries emerge, they will be taken to a central hub where they will be analysed by experts under the watchful eye of the people who discovered them.

The series, made by Leeds based Daisybeck Studios, also features some of the most challenging excavations and historically important sites, from diving at a ship wrecked off the coast of Cornwall in 1684 laden with diamonds to the largest Celtic Coin hoard worth millions of pounds.