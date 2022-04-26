Downton Abbey A New Era: Glitz and glamour as stars hit the red carpet for world premiere

In the new film, the characters will see the outside world coming into Downton as a silent film star, played by Dominic West, comes to shoot a movie at the stately home.

The highly-anticipated cinematic return of the period drama will see the beloved characters go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa as they try to escape a film crew at Downton.

The new Downton Abbey film will also see Laura Carmichael and Joanne Froggatt reprise their roles, while West, Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy are new additions to the cast.

Downton Abbey began life as a TV series, airing on ITV from 2010 to 2015 and following the fortunes of the aristocratic Crawley family and their downstairs servants at a Yorkshire country estate.

The first film, released in 2019, followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is released in UK cinemas on April 29.

Scroll down to see all the action at the event, which took place at Cineworld Leicester Square, London.

1. Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville Elizabeth said of the audience: "I think it's a real escape for them, especially in this time, when every news story seems to be more depressing than the last. "This is a movie that just takes you in its arms and embraces you and gives you a little bit of a reprieve."

2. Imelda Staunton Imelda Staunton plays Maud Bagshaw in the film

3. Laura Carmichael Laura Carmichael reprises her role as Lady Edith Crawley in the film

4. Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, said she feels Downton Abbey fans have followed the franchise for the last 12 years as they find it "comforting" and the new film will be like "seeing old friends again"