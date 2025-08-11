Educating Yorkshire: Excitement builds ahead of popular show's return as children 'take over Channel 4'

Children have ‘taken over Channel 4’ ahead of the anticipated return of Educating Yorkshire.

Educating Yorkshire first launched in 2013, with the series returning to show how life for young people in the UK has changed a decade later.

The new series is set to air later this month.

Over 400 school children from Thornhill Community Academy - the school featured in the series – Lawnswood School, and Dixons Unity Academy have got involved in creating the youth-driven campaign.

Between shows, the typical on-air announcements which introduce what’s coming up on Channel 4, such as The Great British Bake Off, Come Dine with Me, and Countdown, will be replaced with tongue-in-cheek voiceovers from Lawnswood students.

One student cheekily compares the culinary messiness of Bake Off to the ‘messy drama’ of Educating Yorkshire.

On Channel 4’s Instagram, TikTok, and Threads accounts, Dixons Unity pupils will be given free rein to post content they’ve created about the show.

One of the biggest projects pupils have been involved in creating is a ‘one take wonder’ trailer for the new series – which hits screens today – in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

Written, planned, and starring the children of Thornhill, the one-take trailer takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall, all set to a soundtrack made by the school band.

The campaign, which is led by Channel 4’s in-house creative agency 4Creative, its Leeds-based digital content studio 4Studio, and its school engagement programme 4Schools, aims to inspire children from different backgrounds and show them the possibilities of working in the film and TV industry.

Pupils have taken part in a dozen workshops to learn and develop their skills, from acting and casting for the trailer, to working on digital content, copywriting and storytelling for social content.

Since its launch in 2022, 4Schools has reached over 60,000 students across 182 schools in the UK’s Nations and Regions.

Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

Ashley Jacobs, headteacher of Dixons Unity Academy, said: "We're so fortunate in Leeds to have Channel 4 on our doorstep and even more fortunate that they provide incredible opportunities for our students at Dixons Unity. The students involved got a fantastic insight into the television industry and had a brilliant opportunity to showcase their creative passions.

“The enthusiasm and professionalism demonstrated throughout the project was truly inspiring, and we’re proud to see their talents recognised in such a high-profile campaign. We’re grateful to Channel 4 for their continued commitment to supporting local schools and young people."

Jo Bell, headteacher of Lawnswood School, added: “It has been a wonderful experience for our students to be involved in the marketing campaign for Educating Yorkshire. It is clear that they gained invaluable real-world experience in media, communications, and strategic promotion.

“The project offered a unique insight into the television industry, helping students understand how marketing shapes public perception and builds anticipation for new television shows. Thank you to Channel 4 for providing this opportunity for our students.”

Sinead Rocks, Channel 4’s Managing Director Nations and Regions, said:

“We’ve already reached thousands of students who might never have considered a career in TV and film through 4Schools, and we’re delighted to give many more the opportunity to through this fantastic channel-wide initiative.

