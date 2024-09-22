Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m currently reading

I’ve just finished Yorkshire-based writer Benjamin Myers’s award-winning novel ‘Cuddy’.

It combines prose, poetry, diary and real historical events and is an experimental retelling of the life of the unofficial patron saint of the North of England – St Cuthbert.

Emerson and his partner still can't remember their Netflix password to watch The Queen's Gambit. © Sam Toolsie

Keeping to the historical theme I’ve also recently reread Simon Armitage’s translation of the enigmatic medieval long-form poem ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight’.

This particular edition has the added bonus of being beautifully illustrated by Clive Hicks-Jenkins. Half-read downstairs is Laura Cummings’s ‘Thunderclap’.

An art history entwined with deeply felt memoir exploring masterpieces of the Dutch Golden Age whilst delving into her relationship with her father and what a shared love of a painting can come to mean.

Upstairs I am coming to the end of ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ by Amor Towles. It’s 1922 and Count Rostov is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by the Communist Party.

His wit saves him from the death sentence but he is put under house arrest for life... it just so happens he currently resides at The Metropol – Moscow’s finest hotel. The novel traces the count’s journey through time as he endeavours to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a ‘man of purpose’.

I’ve been listening to

My musical taste is eclectic to say the least – from Bowie to Bartok and from Faithless to Ella Fitzgerald.

My nephew Charlie and I have been exchanging CDs on our birthdays and at Christmas for about ten years.

This keeps me attuned to what’s going on currently in music and I hope I’ve introduced him to some ‘classics’ he wouldn’t have normally given air-time to.

His latest selection for my birthday included ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’ by The Last Dinner Party which is still getting plenty of plays. The current album that is top of my listened to list though is ‘Land’ by Liz Hanks.

She’s a Sheffield-based contemporary cellist and composer and the album is based on the local and natural history of her neighbourhood in Sheffield, exploring both the loss of nature in the urban environment and forgotten natural worlds.

On TV, I’ve been watching

Much to the amusement of many of our friends our (tiny) TV lives in a cupboard and is only allowed out if something worth watching is on.

It certainly stops us getting into the habit of just turning it on as eye-candy and frees up time to do other things. It does get wheeled out and warmed up if there is any half-decent cricket making a rare appearance on terrestrial TV.

Both my partner and I are big fans of the cinema so are often found in our local Everyman watching things on the big screen instead.

The live performance I’d recommend is

Anything that Opera North does. Even if you don’t think opera is your thing, you should really give it a try, even if it’s just to experience a full live orchestra and world-class singers.

We’re so lucky to have such a quality arts organisation on our doorstep which puts on first rate performances alongside doing so much unseen community and education work.

They also run the Howard Assembly Rooms - a smaller venue which puts on all kinds of music from contemporary classical to DJ nights.

If ever I see that the Manchester Collective are playing there, I book tickets straightaway as they never disappoint.

We were also lucky to catch Liz Hanks play her previously mentioned album ‘Land’ live in Sheffield’s Graves Gallery whilst surrounded by a stunning exhibition of photographs by Matthew Conduit.

My next boxed set or streamed series will be (or was)

As you can probably tell from the fact that our television lives in a cupboard, I’m not the biggest binger of boxsets. Saying that we did stumble upon ‘Tokyo Vice’ on BBC iPlayer which is a gripping crime thriller, based on a real-life memoir, exploring the city’s underbelly through the eyes of a journalist from the USA.

The Queen’s Gambit has been on my watchlist for a long time, but seeing as neither of us can remember the Netflix password, it may be staying on the list for a little while yet.

What is right at the top of your “To do” Bucket list?

I’m not the sort of person who has a ‘bucket list’ and I’m pretty easy to please. If my loved ones and friends are happy and healthy, then I’m content.

It would be lovely to see Leeds United win some silverware again in my lifetime, but as a Leeds fan, disappointment is the natural state of affairs.