Emilie Dequenne obituary: Belgian actress who won Palme d'Or in debut film Rosetta dies of cancer aged 43

The Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne, who has died at 43 after suffering from an aggressive cancer of the adrenal gland, was co-winner of the Cannes Film Festival’s best actress award in 1999 for her role in the Palme d’Or winning film, Rosetta.
Published 22nd Mar 2025

She was 18 at the time and the role was her film debut. She played a young girl trying to keep her job in the face of her own schizophrenia.

On TV she was known for playing Laurence Relaud in British anthology drama The Missing, which starred James Nesbitt as the father of a boy who disappears during a family holiday.

Her second movie was horror/action film Brotherhood Of The Wolf (2001) where she starred alongside Vincent Cassel, Monica Bellucci and Samuel Le Bihan.

Belgium actress Emilie Dequenne in 2006 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)Belgium actress Emilie Dequenne in 2006 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Her other roles included 2009’s The Girl On The Train, where her character Jeanne makes up a shocking story about a racially motivated attack on a train, and 2012 crime drama Our Children.

She also played a sound recordist called Charlotte, who learns that her mother has been murdered, in noughties film Ecoute Le Temps, and Sophie in 2022 coming-of-age film Close.

She had been married since 2014 to the actor Michel Ferracci. He survives her, along with her daughter.

