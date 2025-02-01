Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale scripts. What else? They are all on an iPad, and digitised these days, there’s none of that old-fashioned turning of the pages, I’m afraid.

I was a huge fan of the show as a child, because it was always on the TV, and it was a favourite in our house – I never ever dreamed that, many years on, I’d be one of the producers. I read history at university because I just find people endlessly fascinating.

Emmerdale Producer - Laura Shaw. Photographer - Mark Bruce/ITV

As a child, I’d be reading things like The Worst Witch, and all the St. Trinian’s stories, and – since my parents were working – my Grandma used to take care of us a lot, and would always be telling us of her experiences during the last war which I found fascinating.

My reading away from work always happens when we are on holiday, and it’s always some “proper” books, ones that you can hold, and where the pages are real paper, and I love a good psychological thriller, a couple by Val McDermid would suit me very well indeed.

I’ve been listening to

If I’m working on a script, and thinking about it, it must be complete silence for me. No distractions at all. With other work, I can only have music on in the background that isn’t too loud, and which doesn’t have any lyrics, so it’ll be piano music, something like Ludovico Einaudi.

Not everyone’s taste, but it suits me just fine. Elsewhere, I’ve got pretty eclectic musical tastes, and when I say “Alexa, play something that I like” you’ll be amazed at what you’d get, it goes from Fleetwood Mac to Ibiza Club Classics.

In fact, when the Club Classics came to Millennium Square in Leeds, you would have found me there, happy as anything, and in my seventh heaven.

On TV, I’ve been watching

One of the things that is part of my job is signing off Emmerdale episodes, before they are transmitted, so obviously, there’s a lot of that, and I know that viewers are going to be involved in a story-line that’s coming up, where a car crashes into a frozen lake – who is in it, and whose is the hand that we see, sticking up from the broken ice? Watch, and wait and see.

Elsewhere, I am a massive reality TV fan, things like Love Island, First Dates, and Married at First Sight.

The reason for my fascination is that I am a real “people-watcher, I love seeing how people behave and their reactions to the world around them, real people living their real lives.

And I do love a good drama – when there are holidays at home, I’m drawn to things like the recent dramatization of the Lockerbie disaster.

Good, honest television, with a first-rate performance from Colin Firth. Heart-rending stuff.

The live performance I’d recommend is

You will not believe this, buy last year, Vivienne and I went over to Liverpool, because I had managed to get tickets to one of Taylor Swift’s sell-out concerts.

And she wasn’t the only one that was blown away by the energy of the evening. She was a knockout, gave all her fans an amazing show, and it was just incredible. I emerged as big a fan as my daughter, and I believe that I earned some serious “mum points” as well.

My next boxed set or streamed series will be (or was….)

Both Yellowjackets and Stranger Things have new seasons coming out, so I’ll definitely want to catch up with those, and maybe a catch up with the complete Succession is overdue.

The App I couldn’t be without is

I really don’t spend as much time with friends that I want to, so we stay connected with social networking on Facebook and Instagram.

I do a lot on Amazon shopping, purely for convenience, and we also have that app for the doorbell – when you are a parent, you like to keep an eye on who is coming and going, and how long they stay.

What is right at the top of your “To do” Bucket list?

When I was growing up, I was fixated on the pop duo Bros, and I was bowled over when I finally met the guys at a TV Awards ‘do.’ That was my ambition achieved.

On a far higher level, Jesse has pointed out to me that when he achieves his 18th birthday, his mum will turn the ripe old age of 50 and he asked if I would like to have a big holiday, and to explore Japan? Would I not.

And then he said, very kindly, that if he saved up really hard, he would treat me to the airfares. There was a look of deep disappointment on his face when I told him how much they cost now, never mind in a few years’ time. His reply was: “Well, perhaps you’d better pay instead!”

But whoever pays, we will go – I am fascinated by their culture, and so is he.