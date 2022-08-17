News you can trust since 1754
Emmerdale set in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Rotor Aerial Photography / ITV Studios / PA Wire)

Emmerdale set in Yorkshire: Amazing photos show the picturesque village of Emmerdale which is filmed in the Harewood estate

A collection of beautiful photographs of the Emmerdale village in Yorkshire has been revealed ahead of the soap’s 50th anniversary.

The ITV soap was first aired on October 16, 1972, and was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before it was moved to Esholt in West Yorkshire.

After 22 years, the production moved to the Harewood estate, where a duplicate of Esholt was built, after the village became too busy to film due to congestion and disruption resulting from visits from fans of the soap who were hoping to sneak a peek at the soap’s characters in action and locations.

These images show the Emmerdale set in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

The set was moved over the Christmas period of 1996, when the soap normally takes a break from filming.

The set was first used in 1997.

It took 20 weeks for the purpose-built village to be constructed and it even has its own electricity and water supply.

The set also has its own phone lines, sanitation and a high-tech security system, despite the fact that it has no foundations or permanent structures.

