The ITV soap was first aired on October 16, 1972, and was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before it was moved to Esholt in West Yorkshire .

After 22 years, the production moved to the Harewood estate, where a duplicate of Esholt was built, after the village became too busy to film due to congestion and disruption resulting from visits from fans of the soap who were hoping to sneak a peek at the soap’s characters in action and locations.