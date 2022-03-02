OLBG has analysed historical TV data to discover how many episodes each actor has been in, highlighting the hardest working actor of 2021 and of all time.

In first place, Emmerdale’s resident landlady, Chas Dingle (portrayed by Lucy Pargeter) appeared in 128 episodes in 2021, same with Gaby Thomas (portrayed by Rosie Bentham) who is currently entangled in family drama.

Below is a full list of soap stars who made it on the list of hardest working actors.

The Woolpack at Esholt, where Emmerdale is filmed. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The hardest working soap stars of 2021

1 - Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, appeared in 128 episodes last year.

2 - Lucy Pargeter, who portrays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale, appeared in 128 episodes in 2021.

3 - Rosie Bentham, who plays Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale, appeared in 128 episodes last year.

4 - Claire King, who plays Kim Tate in Emmerdale, appeared in 118 episodes in 2021.

5 - Sally Carman, who portrays Abi Franklin in Coronation Street, appeared in 117 episodes.

6 - Lawrence Robb, who plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale, appeared in 113 episodes.

7 - Mollie Gallagher, who plays Nina Lucas in Coronation Street, appeared in 111 episodes.

8 - Jane Danson, who portrays Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street, appeared in 108 episodes.

9 - Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, appeared in 107 episodes.

10 - Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena Jutla in Emmerdale, appeared in 105 episodes.

11 - Sally Ann Matthews, who portrays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street, appeared in 105 episodes.

12 - Nicola Wheeler, who plays Nicola King in Emmerdale, appeared in 104 episodes.

13 - Jennie McAlpine, who portrays Fiz Stape in Coronation Street, appeared in 102 episodes.

14 - Kevin Mathurin, who plays Charles Anderson in Emmerdale, appeared in 101 episodes.

15 - Danny Dyer, who portrayed Mick Carter in Eastenders, appeared in 99 episodes.

16 - Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, appeared in 99 episodes.

Looking at the hardest working soap actors of all time, Emmerdale star Chris Chittle, who portrays the role of Eric Pollard, came in 11th place with appearing in a total of 2,888 episodes.

The hardest working soap stars of all time

1 - William Roache, who plays the role of Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, appeared in a total of 4,092 episodes between 1960 and 2021.

2 - Adam Woodyatt, who portrayed Ian Beale in Eastenders between 1985 to 2021, appeared in a total of 3,968 episodes.

3 - Helen Worth, who portrays the role of Gail Platt/McIntyre/Rodwell/Tilsley/Hillman/Potter in Coronation Street, appeared in a total of 3,738 episodes from 1974 to 2021.

4 - Sally Dynevor, who portrays the role of Sally Webster/Metcalfe/Seddon in Coronation Street, appeared in 3,372 episodes from 1986 to 2021.

5 - Steve McFadden, who portrays Phil Mitchell in Eastenders, appeared in 3,340 episodes from 1990 to 2021.

6 - Simon Gregson, who portrays Steve McDonald in Coronation Street, appeared in 3,258 episodes from 1989 to 2021.

7 - Barbara Knox, who plays Rita Sullivan/Fairclough/Tanner/Littlewood/Bates in Coronation Street, appeared in 3,195 episodes from 1964 to 2021.

8 - Anne Kirkbride, who played Deirdre Barlow/Rachid/Langton/Hunt in Coronation Street from 1972 to 2014, appeared in 3,180 episodes.

9 - Sue Nicholls, who portrays Audrey Roberts/Potter in Coronation Street, appeared in 3,097 episodes from 1979 to 2021.

10 - Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Webster and Neil Grimshaw in Coronation Street, appeared in 3,009 episodes from 1981 to 2021.

11 - Chris Chittell, who plays Eric Pollard in Emmerdale, appeared in 2,888 episodes from 1981 to 2021.

12 - Eileen Derbyshire, who played Emily Bishop/Nugent/Swain in Coronation Street from 1961 to 2019, appeared in 2,549 episodes.