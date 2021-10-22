From Happy Valley to Gentleman Jack, to Our Yorkshire Farm and All Creatures Great and Small, we've not lacked for great TV shows coming out of the region.

But Hull now looks set to join that trend, following a string of productions filming in the city in recent months.

The historic backdrop of Hull's old buildings and streets means the city has become a favourite for those looking to recreate Victorian Britain.

Hull has been transformed into Victorian London for the set of Enola Holmes 2

In the last few years, ITV's Victoria has been shot in the city, as has the film The Personal History of David Copperfield. The latest production to come to town is Netflix's follow up to Enola Holmes - Enola Holmes 2.Chris Hordley, production liaison and development manager at Screen Yorkshire, said Hull’s Old Town is a 'true gem' as a location for filming.

"Its beautifully preserved period streets and historic architecture are a big pull for the producers and directors we work with," he said.

“This has landed major film and TV projects from Netflix, BBC, ITV and Film 4 in the city.

A number of other productions have filmed in Hull in recent years.

"Hull is the perfect on-screen double for period London – when we combine this with Yorkshire’s talented crew, regional content funding, a growing studio infrastructure and film-friendly credentials we have the perfect package to attract high-calibre productions to the region.”

Hull City Council has actively looked to encourage the productions to head to the banks of the Humber, by not charging for filming permits as many other local authorities do.

Councillor Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council and portfolio holder for tourism and economic investment, said: “Enticing some of the biggest hitters from the film and television industry is incredibly beneficial for our city and our region.

“Firstly, these productions show our city in its best light and showcase it on a global scale. The recognition and kudos that this can bring to a city, especially somewhere like Hull that is often overlooked or misrepresented, is invaluable.

“There are also the obvious economic benefits that large productions bring. Hotels, restaurants and food vendors, as well as various contractors and trades, can all benefit from the sudden influx of cast and crew, as well as from fans keen to get a glimpse of sets or their favourite actors.