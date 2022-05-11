The popular song contest has inspired many viewers to dress up to the nines whilst watching it with their friends on TV.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s schedule and how to watch Eurovision 2022.

When is Eurovision 2022?

United Kingdom's singer Sam Ryder arrives for the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 8, 2022. (Pic credit: Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images)

This year’s Eurovision began on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and ends on Saturday, May 14.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy don’t have to go through the semi-final process and automatically qualify for the Grand Final on Saturday, May 14.

Where is Eurovision taking place this year?

The song competition is taking place in Turin, Italy, after Italian rock band Maneskin won in 2021.

How can I watch Eurovision 2022?

You can watch the next Eurovision semi-final live on BBC Three, with Scott Mills and Rylan Clark commentating the show.

The Eurovision Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm on Saturday, May 14.

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2022?

The UK is being represented by Sam Ryder, who will be performing his original song ‘Space Man’ which he wrote during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old is a singer and social media personality from Maldon, Essex.