The Witcher - Season 2. Pictured: Freya Allan as Cirilla and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The lake and gardens at Plumpton Rocks, the limestone cliffs and waterfalls at Gordale Scar and Fountains Abbey all feature in season two of the fantasy drama, which was released on December 17.

The crew behind the global hit were filming at locations in Yorkshire for 12 days last year, with support from Screen Yorkshire’s film office.

Production designer Andrew Laws said: “We began to explore Yorkshire a lot more deeply and found some just absolutely extraordinary locations up there.”

Caroline Cooper Charles, head of creative at Screen Yorkshire, said the county’s stunning scenery continues to attract a range of productions.

“The landscapes speak for themselves and are extraordinary. People have always been attracted by that,” she said.

The Witcher was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

It follows the exploits of a solitary monster hunter with special powers called Geralt of Rivia, who is played by Henry Cavill, and crown princess Ciri, who is played by Freya Allan.

Yorkshire has also been used by the crew filming the Netflix spin-off series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set in an elven world 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia. They spent four days shooting in the county earlier this year.

The first season of The Witcher was shot in several countries, including Hungary, Poland and Spain, before it was released in 2019.