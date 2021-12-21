16-month-old Star Hobson was murdered by her mother’s partner Savannah Brockhill at her home in Keighley in September 2020.

The British Association of Social Workers (BASW) said dozens of people in the profession have been confronted in the streets, targeted online and one was spat at.

It comes after social workers were asked to intervene five times before 16-month-old Star was murdered by her mother’s partner Savannah Brockhill at her home in Keighley in September 2020.

Social workers also visited six-year-old Arthur who was beaten, starved and poisoned before he was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin, in Solihull, last year but found no cause for concern.

The cases have sparked a national outcry, after the killers were sentenced at two separate trials earlier this month.

A BASW spokesman said: “Over the last week we’ve had dozens of members reporting to us that they have been threatened and verbally assaulted on the street, including an incident of being spat at on the street.

"We are also getting messages every day from members saying they are being trolled online from people actively locating social workers to abuse. This is unacceptable.

“Social workers share the nation’s anguish over the tragic deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson, but we need to look for answers in the right way.

“We need to remember social workers continue to support thousands of children every day, around the clock.

“Further vilifying social workers and the work they do, often through the media, will drive people out of the profession.

“We need social workers and the work they do – so often their positive work to improve the lives of children and families in challenging circumstances goes unnoticed.”

Bradford Council said an independent review is examining the response of social services in Star’s case and the findings will be published next month, although safeguarding agencies have admitted that warning signs were missed.

The Government called in a commissioner earlier this year to work with the council’s Children’s Services department, after Ofsted rated it inadequate in 2018 and then criticised the “slow pace of change” at follow up inspections.

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the Government “will not hesitate” to take control of Children’s Services away from the council if “that is what’s necessary”.

Brockhill, 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court last week and Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, 20, was handed an eight-year sentence for allowing her daughter’s death.

Robbie Moore, MP for Ilkley and Keighley, has written to Attorney General Suella Braverman and called for the sentences to be reviewed, claiming they “do not match up to the horrific crimes committed”.

A national review is also examining the response of the authorities who were called to help Arthur.