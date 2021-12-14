Star Hobson murder: Council leaders urged to resign after toddler is 'let down'

Star’s great-grandfather David Fawcett said: “It’s disgusting because there were five referrals (to social services). Not one of them did anything.”

Family and friends repeatedly raised concerns about the girl’s safety as she was seen with bruises on numerous occasions, before she was killed at her home in Keighley in September 2020, and safeguarding agencies have admitted warning signs were missed.

Prosecutors said the 16-month-old died after suffering extensive damage to her abdominal cavity “caused by a severe and forceful blow or blows, either in the form of punching, stamping or kicking".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Smith, 20, was convicted of causing or allowing her daughter’s death and her partner Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of murder today, following a trial Bradford Crown Court, which heard the toddler suffered months of abuse and violence.

Toddler Star Hobson was murdered by her mother's partner in September 2020

Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, described the murder as “heartbreaking, vile, and disgusting” and said the leaders of Bradford Council “should hang their heads in shame”.

“I have no confidence Children's Services will ever be fit for purpose under its current leadership,” he said.

“I am afraid it is my view that council leader Susan Hinchcliffe and chief Executive Kersten England must resign.

“Children's Services has been in a dire state for years and there now must be serious action taken to protect children, and in my view this cannot be done under the current leadership.”

Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, described the murder as “heartbreaking, vile, and disgusting” and said the leaders of Bradford Council “should hang their heads in shame”.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of the council, said an independent review is being conducted to determine whether social workers should have acted differently. The findings are due to be published next month.

“Star was let down and we all want to know if anything could have been done differently,” she said.

“Social workers in our district support a great many children and young people and carry out work in circumstances that are often very challenging. It is essential therefore that lessons are learned from Star’s terrible death so that we can better protect our children.”

Marium Haque, interim director of Bradford Council’s children’s services department, Helen Hirst, chief officer of Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group, and Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones, from West Yorkshire Police, also issued a joint statement after the verdicts.

They said: “We offered support and assistance to Star’s family for what we believed their needs to be, at that given time, but we all deeply regret that not all the warning signs were seen that could have led to firmer statutory enforcement action.

“We are very aware as partners that there is much that we need to learn from this case. We have already put in place actions that will improve our practice so that we learn those lessons. But we need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed."

The Government called in a commissioner earlier this year to work with the Children’s Services, after it was rated inadequate in 2018 and then failed to make the necessary improvements, despite six follow-up inspections.

The department has also seen three directors resign over the last three years.

Education minister Nadhim Zahawi said the Government “will not hesitate” to take control of Children’s Services away from the council if “that is what’s necessary to drive rapid improvements”.

He added: “Star Hobson's death is another deeply disturbing, tragic case. My heart goes out to her and strengthens my resolve that no child should ever have to go through the suffering she endured.”