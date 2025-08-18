Film Pick of the Week: A Copenhagen Love Story - review by Yvette Huddleston
Based on a novel by Tine Hoeg and adapted for the screen by co-directors Ditte Hansen and Louise Mieritz, this Danish romantic drama takes a candid look at one modern relationship and its challenges.
Successful author Mia (Rosalinde Mynster) lives in Copenhagen; her career is on the up but her romantic life is a little chaotic. She readily admits that she is a bit of a commitment-phobe and that the main character of her bestselling novels is not unlike herself – single thirtysomething, confident, fun-loving, bouncing from one short-term relationship to the next. However, her friends and family are beginning to suggest that maybe she has reached an age where she should be thinking of settling down. She bridles against this, but then she is introduced by her best friend to museum curator Emil (Joachim Fjelstrup), a divorced father of two young children.
Emil is kind, mature, caring, funny and intelligent, quite unlike previous men that Mia has dated. She enjoys his company, they are interested in similar things and she can be completely herself with him. They fall quickly and easily in love and are extremely happy. Emil’s son and daughter are charmed by Mia and they all bond as a family; she is proud to be their ‘bonus mum’ but realises that she would also like children of her own. She mentions this to Emil and he is immediately on board with the idea. So they start trying for a baby, and that’s when things start to get complicated.
After failing to conceive, they agree to go and seek help and eventually begin fertility treatment. The pressure this puts on the relationship begins to show as expectations are raised and continually dashed and Mia and Emil can no longer simply enjoy being together and building a future.
As Mia tries to process the successive disappointments as well as cope with the brutal physical and psychological side effects of the treatment, she falls into a depression and begins to drift away from Emil. She also starts writing about what they are going through because it is the only thing she can think about, rather than what she is supposed to be working on which is another novel in her uplifting, fun series – working title A Copenhagen Love Story. When Emil discovers that she intends to share their intensely personal story, it seems their whole relationship could be in jeopardy. Moving, engaging, warm and human, this is top-class, honest filmmaking.