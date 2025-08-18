Film Pick of the Week: A Copenhagen Love Story - review by Yvette Huddleston

Joachim Fjelstrup as Emil and Rosalinde Mynster as Mia in A Copenhagen Love Story. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on a novel by Tine Hoeg and adapted for the screen by co-directors Ditte Hansen and Louise Mieritz, this Danish romantic drama takes a candid look at one modern relationship and its challenges.

Successful author Mia (Rosalinde Mynster) lives in Copenhagen; her career is on the up but her romantic life is a little chaotic. She readily admits that she is a bit of a commitment-phobe and that the main character of her bestselling novels is not unlike herself – single thirtysomething, confident, fun-loving, bouncing from one short-term relationship to the next. However, her friends and family are beginning to suggest that maybe she has reached an age where she should be thinking of settling down. She bridles against this, but then she is introduced by her best friend to museum curator Emil (Joachim Fjelstrup), a divorced father of two young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emil is kind, mature, caring, funny and intelligent, quite unlike previous men that Mia has dated. She enjoys his company, they are interested in similar things and she can be completely herself with him. They fall quickly and easily in love and are extremely happy. Emil’s son and daughter are charmed by Mia and they all bond as a family; she is proud to be their ‘bonus mum’ but realises that she would also like children of her own. She mentions this to Emil and he is immediately on board with the idea. So they start trying for a baby, and that’s when things start to get complicated.

Joachim Fjelstrup as Emil and Rosalinde Mynster as Mia in A Copenhagen Love Story. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Nikolaj Thaning Rentzmann. All Rights Reserved.

After failing to conceive, they agree to go and seek help and eventually begin fertility treatment. The pressure this puts on the relationship begins to show as expectations are raised and continually dashed and Mia and Emil can no longer simply enjoy being together and building a future.