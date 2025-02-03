Film Pick of the Week: Back in Action - review by Yvette Huddleston

Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back in Action. Picture: Netflix, Inc./John Wilson. All Rights Reserved.

Following a ten-year career break, Cameron Diaz is well and truly back in action in this high-octane, pacy espionage thriller.

She plays CIA undercover agent Emily who is deployed on high-level missions with her colleague Matt (Jamie Foxx). The pair have become close and are in a romantic relationship. On their latest mission – to recover the Key, a powerful device that controls electronic systems and therefore of interest to the usual array of power-hungry megalomaniacs – Emily tells Matt that she is pregnant. They take possession of the Key but when the mission goes awry in spectacular fashion and they have the opportunity to disappear and go off grid, they agree that for the sake of family life it would be the best option.

Flash forward to fifteen years later and the couple are living in Atlanta under new identities with their teenage daughter and son, 14-year-old Alice (McKenna Roberts) and 12-year-old Leo (Rylan Jackson). They live a stable, but slightly dull, middle-class lifestyle that involves school runs, soccer coaching and staying out of trouble. However, after an incident at a nightclub gets out of hand and footage of Emily and Matt brawling goes viral their cover is blown. Their former boss Chuck (Kyle Chandler) comes to warn them that a group of Polish mercenaries is after them – since the Key was never recovered and they were the last people to be in possession of it. Chuck tells them they should flee for safety so they hurriedly pick up the kids from school and go on the run.

Glenn Close as Ginny, Jamie Demetriou as Nigel, Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action. Picture: Netflix, Inc./John Wilson. All Rights Reserved.

Matt sheepishly admits that he hid the Key in a safe place, namely in the English country home of Emily’s estranged mother, former MI6 agent Ginny Curtis (Glenn Close). So, the family board a plane for London. Needless to say, there is lot of explaining to do – the children didn’t even know they had an English grandmother. Even getting to her house proves difficult and Alice and Leo witness their parents doing some pretty nifty high-kicking and despatching of bad guys. To complicate matters further the couple then discover that MI6 agent – and ex-boyfriend of Emily – Baron (Andrew Scott) is also keen to track them down.