Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Jack O' Connell as Blake Fielder-Civil in Back to Black. Picture: Netflix

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s biopic of Amy Winehouse, who tragically died of alcohol poisoning at the age of just 27 in 2011, is a powerful, heartfelt tribute to the talented young singer-songwriter.

In the lead role, relative newcomer Marisa Abela is incredibly impressive, capturing Winehouse’s raw talent, sparky energy – and crucially her beautiful, soulful singing voice – extremely convincingly. Scripted by Matt Greenhalgh, the narrative follows Winehouse from the very early days of gigging in her local North London pubs, developing a following for her honest, witty lyrics and catchy tunes. We see her composing songs with her guitar in her bedroom, putting her experiences directly into her work and reflecting her complex mix of strength and vulnerability. At the start of her recording career, we see her professionalism and her confidence in what she was looking to achieve and her jazz and soul sensibility – “I ain’t no Spice Girl” she says defiantly.

The film also charts her struggles with her mental health, bulimia, drugs and alcohol addiction, much of which appeared to be exacerbated by her relationship with and brief marriage to charming but no-good Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O’Connell), who introduced her to class A drugs. Their joyful first meeting over a game of pool in a pub, where Fielder-Civil dances with her to the music of Sixties girl band the Shangri-Las, quickly descends into a nightmare of toxic co-dependency.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black. Picture: Netflix

There is a lovely performance from Lesley Manville as the singer’s beloved paternal grandmother Cynthia who introduced her to jazz and was an inspiration to her – Winehouse describes her at one point as “my style icon, my everything icon”. The relationship between them is warmly portrayed in the film by Manville and Abela in their scenes together – including one where Cynthia helps Amy establish her look by styling her hair in a 1960s beehive and another very moving sequence set on Primrose Hill when Cynthia has some sad news to share. Winehouse’s complicated relationship with her cab driver father and manager Mitch (Eddie Marsan, excellent as always) is also explored, and it is a portrayal that is more forgiving than other accounts of the man who famously advised her against going to rehab.