Film Pick of the Week: Carry-on - review by Yvette Huddleston

Put all thoughts of Sid James, Barbara Windsor, Kenneth Williams et al aside and you might enjoy this slick airport-based thriller from Netflix. For a British audience, the title has unavoidable associations with a much-loved (though well past its sell-by-date) comedy film franchise but in the United States it means hand luggage, which makes a lot of sense in this context.

Taron Egerton plays Ethan, a security officer at Los Angeles airport, who is heading in to work for a busy Christmas Eve shift. He and his partner Nora (Sofia Carson), who also works at the airport in customer services, are celebrating the news that they are soon to become parents. On their way in to the airport Nora suggests to Ethan that he reapply to the police academy – his application was rejected the first time, but she feels that he is unfulfilled in his current role and should follow his dreams. All this, of course, is a great set up for Ethan getting the chance to prove his worth when the bad guys turn up.

Jason Bateman is the baseball-capped, hoodie-wearing mysterious traveller/mercenary who has some very dangerous material in his hand luggage. We see him buying some Novichok nerve agent from – incongruously – a garden centre run by a Russian-accented heavy. He gets what he wants but murders two people on his way out. When he arrives at the airport, he needs his bomb-laden case to get through security. That means Ethan, who has asked his boss to let him try out on the x-ray machines, is in the wrong place at the wrong time. An earpiece is delivered through which he receives instructions from Bateman – he must allow the case and the courier who is carrying through or Nora will be killed. And if the case gets on the plane, it will mean the death of hundreds of people.

Meanwhile LAPD detective Elena Cole (Danielle Deadwyler) is looking forward to getting home to her family but is called to investigate the double-homicide at the garden centre. That turns out to be the opening of a whole can of worms as she gets involved in a race against time to avert disaster.