Film Pick of the Week: Conclave - review by Yvette Huddleston

Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence and Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Aldo Bellini in Conclave. Picture: Focus Features, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the death of Pope Francis last month this gripping thriller set in the Vatican has taken on a greater resonance. Adapted by screenwriter Peter Straughan from Robert Harris’s bestselling novel, and directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), the film provides a fascinating glimpse into the complex hierarchy and arcane rituals involved in the selection of a new Pope.

Following the death of the Pope, English Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), Dean of the College of Cardinals, reluctantly takes on the role of overseeing and co-ordinating the group of Cardinals from around the world that make up the Conclave, those responsible for selecting a new leader for the Catholic Church. The election process is long and arduous and as it progresses a series of secrets and possible scandals threaten to derail proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of ambitious Cardinals in the running including Italian hardline conservative Cardinal Goffredo Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), an outspoken character constantly vaping; American Aldo Bellini (Stanley Tucci), a liberal similar to the late Pope; Joseph Tremblay (John Lithgow) of Canada, a moderate; and social conservative Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati) of Nigeria. Added into the mix as a late entry is Cardinal Vincent Benitez (Carlos Diehz), an unknown Mexican archbishop who has been working in Afghanistan. Lawrence also, to his bemusement, finds that he is among the frontrunners. This doesn’t sit well with him, especially as he has for some time been undergoing a crisis of faith.

Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in Conclave. Picture: Focus Features, LLC/Philippe Antonello. All Rights Reserved.

The basic premise sounds fairly dull in prospect – a group of Cardinals electing the next Pope and admittedly there is a lot of sitting around and filling in of election ballot papers – but Straughan’s well-crafted script, Berger’s intelligent, modulated direction and the classy cast make this into absolutely edge of your seat stuff. The first suggestion of intrigue or possible corruption comes when the prefect of the papal household Archbishop Janusz Woźniak (Jacek Koman), the late Pope’s confidant, tells Lawrence that the Pope had asked for Tremblay’s resignation before he died. Sister Agnes (Isabella Rossellini), in charge of the army of nuns who are providing the catering for the cardinals, also seems to be harbouring a potentially damaging secret.