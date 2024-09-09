Jon Hamm starts as Fletch in Confess, Fletch. Picture: Netflix

This pacy comedy adventure benefits from a great, laconic performance from Jon Hamm as the title character Irwin Fletcher, Fletch to his friends, a journalist turned private investigator who gets into a bit of a scrape.

Based on a series of novels by former Boston Globe reporter Gregory Mcdonald, the character appeared in a couple of movies back in the 1980s with Chevy Chase as Fletch. Hamm gives a less whacky, more sardonic and sophisticated interpretation which serves the story well. It opens with Fletch arriving at a rented apartment in Boston where he is staying for a few days, only to find the dead body of a woman in one of the rooms. He calls the police to report a murder. Detectives Monroe (Roy Wood Jr) and Griz (Ayden Mayeri) arrive on the scene and, not unreasonably, think that he may be the killer.

Then we flash back to a few weeks previously to Rome where Fletch has been hired by enigmatic Italian heiress Angela de Grassi (Lorenza Izzo) to track down and retrieve her father’s stolen paintings, including a priceless Picasso. The pair, inevitably, become romantically involved but their tryst is interrupted by the kidnapping of Angela’s father. Fletch heads to the US, following a lead to an art dealer in Boston, which then places him in the unfortunate position of being a murder suspect.

Jon Hamm and John Slattery in Confess, Fletch. Picture: Netflix

Unfazed, he continues his investigations, with the police keeping a close eye on him, and visits germophobic art dealer Ronald Horan (Kyle MacLachlan) who is in possession of at least one of Angela’s father’s precious paintings. Soon Fletch starts to uncover all sorts of unexpected connections that point to some kind of set-up, with him at the centre of it. Can he get to the bottom of it all and convince the police of his innocence at the same time?

Of course he can, but there is tremendous fun to be had along the way including