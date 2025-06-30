Film Pick of the Week: Deep Cover - review by Yvette Huddleston

Orlando Bloom as Marlon, Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat and Nick Mohammed as Hugh in Deep Cover. Picture: Copertura Productions Ltd/Metronome Film/Peter Mountain/Lara Cornell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This pacy and entertaining comedy thriller from director Tom Kingsley with a script by screenwriter Colin Trevorrow is a huge amount of fun.

It’s a crime caper with a deft lightness of touch that slickly combines the laughs with the action set pieces featuring an appealingly quirky trio of protagonists at its heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kat, an American actor living in London whose career has never really taken off and who is earning a living as a comedy improv tutor. Orlando Bloom, gamely sending up method luvviness is serious actor Marlon (inspired by Brando) who is seeking his big break. Mostly cast in TV ads, he is desperate for a leading role in gritty crime dramas but as his agent reminds him “you’re from the Cotswolds, you’re not Al Pacino”. And Nick Mohammed is Hugh, a gentle, socially awkward IT worker who doesn’t quite fit in at the office, where he is bullied by unkind colleagues, and enrols in Kat’s class in order to try and make friends and boost his confidence and self-esteem.

Billy Clements as Sid, Paddy Considine as Fly, Orlando Bloom as Marlon, Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, Nick Mohammed as Hugh, Sonoya Mizuno as Shosh and Sam C Wilson as Sal in Deep Cover. Picture: Copertura Productions Ltd/Metronome Film/Lara Cornell.

One evening after a comedy showcase at the club where she works, Kat is approached by gruff Met police detective Graham Billings (Sean Bean, marvellously deadpan) who asks her if she would consider doing some undercover work. He says that actors are perfect for the job as criminals can spot a cop a mile off. He describes it as easy money – visiting shops where smuggled cigarettes might be on sale. Although it later transpires it is significantly more dangerous than that. As she is struggling financially, Kat is tempted and agrees. Billings explains she has to recruit two others and she approaches two of her students – Marlon and Hugh.

On their first job, however, they end up accidentally pulling off a pretty big sting operation and Billings enlists them to go into ‘deep cover’ and try to infiltrate the gang of drugs kingpin Fly (Paddy Considine) and his boss the elusive Metcalfe (Ian McShane, chewing the scenery). Through various comic mishaps, the trio captured on CCTV at the scene of a crime are labelled as high-level criminal operators by Met police officers DI Dawes and DS Beverley (played with pitch-perfect comic timing by double act Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen).