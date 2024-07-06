Film Pick of the Week: Federer: Twelve Final Days - review by Yvette Huddleston

Roger Federer, Federer: Twelve Final Days. Picture: Amazon Content Services.

When Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis back in September 2022, there was a collective intake of breath from tennis fans around the world.

The then 41-year-old Swiss had been such a huge figure on the global stage for so many years, it seemed almost impossible to believe he would no longer be gracing the courts of the top international tournaments with his uniquely elegant style of play.

The annual Championships at Wimbledon are now underway and if, like me, you have missed Federer’s presence there over the past two years – his last appearance was in 2021 when he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals – then this excellent documentary, co-directed by Joe Sabia and Asif Kapadia, is a chance to reacquaint yourself with the man considered by many to be the finest tennis player the sport has ever seen.

Roger Federer attends the "Federer: Twelve Final Days" Special Screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 13, 2024 in London, England. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images

It opens with Federer preparing to post the news of his retirement on social media, as he records his moving message in his office in Basel. He finishes an emotional speech reflecting on his career and thanking his wife Mirka, family, team, friends, competitors and, above all, the fans who have supported him through his long career with a last, heartfelt sentence: “…finally to the game of tennis, I love you and I will never leave you.” He manages to get through the recording without crying, but tears will be shed later. Once the statement is posted on social media, it suddenly all becomes very real.

Federer is candid, open and unguarded as he talks about what led to this huge decision. It has undoubtedly been a difficult one to make, but he says he knows that it is the right time for him to stop after a persistent knee injury prevented him from returning to top competitive form. Over the course of 24 years he won 20 Grand Slam titles, including the Wimbledon Trophy eight times, and had consistently played at the very highest level, following that, he admits, is not going to be easy.