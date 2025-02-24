Film Pick of the Week: Good Grief - review by Yvette Huddleston

Daniel Levy as Marc in Good Grief. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023.

This directorial debut from Dan Levy, son of Eugene and co-creator of TV comedy Schitt’s Creek, is a gentle bittersweet drama exploring grief, loss and the importance of friendship.

Writer-director Levy also stars as Marc an American illustrator who is living a charmed, very comfortable life in London with his wealthy, charismatic British novelist husband Oliver (Luke Evans). As the film opens, the couple are hosting a lavish Christmas party in their well-appointed home. Oliver is the life and soul of the gathering, conducting a singsong with his adoring guests, but he has to leave early in order to go on a business trip over the Paris. However, he dies suddenly before the cab taking him to the airport has even left the street.

Marc is blindsided by shock and grief and is unable to function. His two closest friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), a former lover, help him to get through the worst of the early days. They make sure he is not left alone, that he remembers to eat and a year later they try and persuade him to look for love again. He feels it is too early but at a gallery opening he does meet charming Frenchman Theo (Arnaud Valois) and they exchange numbers. In the meantime, Marc has been in consultation with his lawyer Celia Imrie and he discovers that Oliver had an apartment in Paris that he didn’t know about. He then finds out more information which causes him to rethink his whole relationship with Oliver.

(L to R) Jamael Westman as Terrance, Himesh Patel as Thomas, Ruth Negga as Sophie, Luke Evans as Oliver and Daniel Levy as Marc in Good Grief. Cr. Credit: Chris Baker / Netflix © 2023.

He decides to take a trip to Paris before selling the property, and takes Sophie and Thomas with him. Their stay in the French capital begins well with outings to expensive haute couture shops and nice restaurants. Marc manages to get in touch with Theo and he confides in him the feelings of betrayal and anger associated with the loss of Oliver and how he gave up painting when his mother died, which he now sees was a way of avoiding grieving for her.