Film Pick of the Week: Hard Truths - review by Yvette Huddleston

Michele Austin as Chantelle and Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Pansy in in Hard Truths. Picture: StudioCanal. All Rights Reserved.

Veteran filmmaker Mike Leigh’s latest film is a dark, brooding domestic drama that features an incredibly powerful, raw performance from Marianne Jean-Baptiste, whose breakthrough role was in the director’s 1996 film Secrets and Lies.

Here she plays Pansy, a bereaved, depressed south London housewife who is still struggling to come to terms with her mother’s death, five years on. She lives in a sterile-looking house, which she cleans obsessively, with her plumber husband Curtley (David Webber) and their unemployed adult son Moses (Tuwaine Barrett). They are a profoundly unhappy family – the two men are almost entirely silent, too afraid to say anything in fear of upsetting Pansy who is liable to fly into a rage at the slightest provocation, and she appears to regard them both with the deepest contempt.

As a character Pansy is hard to like, but as the narrative unfolds, it becomes clear that her mental health is extremely fragile and she desperately needs help. There are days when she spends most of her time either in bed or lying on the sofa watching daytime television, when she is not frantically scrubbing the kitchen surfaces. On days that she does feel well enough to leave the house she ends up in angry confrontations with everyone she encounters – her dentist, her doctor, the check-out operator at the supermarket, a sales assistant in a furniture store, a man in a car park who enquires politely whether she is going to vacate her space.

Ani Nelson as Kayla, Michele Austin as Chantelle, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Pansy, David Webber as Curtley, Sophia Brown as Aleisha and Tuwaine Barrett as Moses in in Hard Truths. Picture: StudioCanal. All Rights Reserved.

Pansy’s younger sister Chantelle (Michele Austin) is a complete contrast to her in every way. She runs her own successful hairdressing business where she greets her clients warmly and acts as a wise confidante for them all. She is a single mother living happily with her two adult daughters – trainee lawyer Aleisha (Sophia Brown) and Kayla (Ani Nelson) who works for a cosmetics company. They bond affectionately as a family and their home is full of laughter and love.