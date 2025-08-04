Film Pick of the Week: Heads of State - review by Yvette Huddleston

Idris Elba as Sam Clarke and John Cena as Will Derringer in Heads Of State. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC/Chiabella James

This pacy comedy thriller starts Idris Elba and John Cena as the heads of the state of the title. Cena plays newly elected US president Will Deringer, a former action movie star, while Alba is UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke a British army veteran, in post at Downing Street for six years and starting to feel a bit jaded.

The pair meet for the first time at Derringer’s stage visit to Britain. The two men couldn’t be more different – Derringer is effusive, folksy and optimistic while Clarke is serious, guarded and can barely conceal his contempt for the actor-turned-politician.

Shortly before that first meeting, we have seen a joint CIA and MI6 operation in Bunol, Spain during the La Tomatina festival, led by senior MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra) go horribly wrong. The team are tracking Russian arms dealer Viktor Gradov (Paddy Considine) but he escapes and it ends with several agents being killed and the theft of a link to a vital global surveillance system used by the Anglosphere intelligence alliance. It turns out that Gradov is on a revenge mission as his nuclear scientist son was the inventor of the new energy initiative and had been ‘neturalised’ by the alliance.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Noel Bisset in Heads Of State. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC/Bruno Calvo. All Rights Reserved.

Meanwhile at Derringer and Clarke’s joint press conference to announce an exciting new NATO-supported energy initiative, the two men get into a public spat which their advisors realize needs to be quickly resolved before it becomes a major PR disaster. It is suggested that they travel together on Air Force One to the upcoming NATO summit in Trieste. Clarke reluctantly agrees to go along, but soon regrets that decision when security is breached, the plane is attacked by Gradov’s assassins and the two heads of state are the only survivors of the subsequent crash. They manage to escape using parachutes and land somewhere in rural Belarus.