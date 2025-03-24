Film Pick of the Week: Here - review by Yvette Huddleston

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Here. Picture: © 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The scope of director Robert Zemeckis’s latest movie is ambitious – it spans several millennia as it follows events taking place on one plot of land.

It features primordial gloop, raging volcanoes and racing dinosaurs, early human settlement, and the various inhabitants of a house built in 1900. While the film may never quite attain the heights to which it clearly aspires, there is certainly enough here to deliver an engaging story. Shot entirely from one fixed camera point, it does sometimes feel quite static or stagey, yet it still draws the viewer in – which is almost entirely down to the central performances from Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Before we meet their characters, however, we are introduced to various others as the narrative moves back and forth in time interweaving the storylines of different families who have lived in the house since it was first erected opposite a colonial mansion that once belonged to William Franklin, the illegitimate son of United States founding father Benjamin Franklin (both of whom appear intermittently). The house’s first inhabitants, as the 20th century dawns, are pioneer aviator John Harter (Gwilym Lee), his unhappy wife Pauline (Michelle Dockery) and their young daughter whose occupancy comes to an end when Harter dies in the Spanish flu epidemic. Later tenants include happy bohemian couple Lee Beekman (David Fynn), an inventor, and his pin-up model wife Stella (Ophelia Lovibond), and then immediately after the Second World War, troubled and traumatised Al Young (Paul Bettany), recently returned from the fighting in Europe, and his wife Rose (Kelly Reilly). They raise three children there – first-born Richard and his younger siblings Elizabeth and Jimmy.

Digitally rejuvenated Hanks and Wright play Richard and Margaret Young who we first meet as 18-year-old high school sweethearts and whose marriage is hastened by Margaret’s pregnancy. They move into the family home and once their daughter Vanessa arrives, there are three generations living there, not always in harmony. In the present day the house's occupants are an African-American couple Devon and Helen Harris (Nicholas Pinnock and Nikki Amuka-Bird) and their teenage son.