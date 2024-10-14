Film Pick of the Week: His Three Daughters - review by Yvette Huddleston

Natasha Lyonne as Rachel, Elizabeth Olsen as Christina and Carrie Coon as Katie in His Three Daughters. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Sam Levy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dynamics of a complex family relationship is explored in this powerful, intimate drama written, directed and produced by filmmaker Azazel Jacobs.

Three almost estranged sisters – Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) and Katie (Carrie Coon) – come together in the cramped New York apartment of their dying father Vincent “Vinny” (Jay O Sanders) to watch over him in his final days. There are complicated emotions and resentments at play. Katie is the eldest, lives relatively nearby but despite that hasn’t been very present in her father’s life. The youngest, Christina, lives out of state, has flown in and is missing her husband and young daughter. It is Rachel, their stepsister whose mother was their father’s second wife, who has been living with her father and caring for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Katie immediately takes charge of the situation, criticising Rachel for not having arranged for Vinny to sign a ‘do not resuscitate’ order when he was well enough to do so. She also admonishes Rachel for smoking in the apartment and instructs her to go outside, and bemoans the fact that there is little food in the house. Rachel retreats to her room, made to feel like an outsider in her own home. Christina, a gentle soul, is in the middle of this, trying to smooth over the obvious rift between her older sisters.

Carrie Coon as Katie, Elizabeth Olsen as Christina and Natasha Lyonne as Rachel in His Three Daughters. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Sam Levy.

Vincent is receiving hospice care at home, so there are regular visits from an end-of-life doctor named, appropriately enough, Angel (Rudy Galvan) who advises the three women on what to expect during the dying process and a nurse (Jasmine Bracy) who sits with their father every afternoon. And Rachel’s boyfriend Benjy (Jovan Adepo) visits a couple of times, on the second occasion delivering some home truths to Katie and Christina. The rest of the time it is just the three of them, taking it in turns to watch over him – although Rachel is reluctant to.