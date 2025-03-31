Film Pick of the Week: La Dolce Villa - review by Yvette Huddleston

A scene from La Dolce Villa. Picture: Netflix

Any similarity to Federico Fellini’s all-time classic 1960 movie La Dolce Vita is in the title only, but there is much to enjoy here – and as undemanding, good-looking escapism it certainly delivers.

Another of Netflix’s lightweight rom-coms, some have been more successful than others, this has the distinct advantage of playing out against the backdrop of stunningly photogenic Italian countryside and ancient hill towns. Actually filmed on location in Lazio and Tuscany, it is set in the fictional village of Montezara. As the film opens, we meet fifty-something widowed American restaurant consultant Eric (Scott Foley) who arrives at Montezara to visit his daughter Olivia ‘Liv’ (Maia Reficco).

It transpires that his main reason for coming all the way from Ohio is to dissuade her from what he considers to be a foolish plan. Liv intends to spend her inheritance buying a local villa and renovating it. She has signed up to a scheme that the town has introduced – selling properties for one Euro in order to attract new blood to the community and to help its dwindling finances. For Liv it is also a way of connecting with her late mother’s Italian heritage and honouring her memory. Eric still needs some persuading but once Liv finds a house that she clearly loves, he is on board with the idea and decides to stay on longer than intended, leaving his consultancy in the capable hands of his business partner, to help his daughter in the early stages of the renovation.

Scott Foley as Eric and Violante Placido as Francesca in La Dolce Villa. Picture: Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix ©2024

There may be other reasons why staying for a while seems like a good idea. The local mayor Francesca (Violante Placido) who is driven and committed to improve her hometown is attractive and good company. She is also recently widowed and like Eric, a bit of a workaholic. In supporting Liv’s project, they also come up with the idea of perhaps starting a cookery school at the villa. Before Eric became a consultant he was a chef, but hasn’t cooked since losing his wife to cancer three years earlier. There is a talented young chef-restaurateur in the village Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia) who is willing to help – he also happens to have a crush on Liv.