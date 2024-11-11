Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in Lee. Picture: Kimberley French/©Sky UK Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Miller was an extraordinary woman. A model turned photographer who made the switch when she became the muse of French surrealist artist Man Ray. Born in 1907 in small-town up-state New York, she quickly got bored of modelling – she famously said “I’d rather take a picture than be one” – and set off for a new life in Paris in 1929. From there she forged her own career as an image maker, doing fashion shoots, art photography and ground-breaking photojournalism during the Second World War.

It is on this latter part of her career in particular that this intense, intelligent film focusses. Directed by cinematographer turned director Ellen Kuras, her feature debut, and starring Kate Winslet, outstanding in the lead role, it is a fine tribute to a remarkable, pioneering figure. The film employs a neat narrative device – with Miller being interviewed in the 1970s towards the end of her life by a young man who we assume is a journalist or researcher (played by Josh O’Connor) – which enables her wartime experiences to be recounted in flashback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story begins immediately before the outbreak of war and incorporates a nice grown-up romance as Miller meets and falls in love with the English artist, poet and critic Roland Penrose (Alexander Skarsgard). Moving to London to be with Penrose, she finds work at Vogue under the whip smart, forward-thinking editor Audrey Withers (Andrea Riseborough), photographing the harsh realities of life on the Home Front in the wartime capital.

Andy Samberg as David Scherman, Kate Winslet as Lee Miller in Lee. Picture: Kimberley French/©Sky UK Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

But Miller feels she wants to do more, to report on what is happening in war-torn Europe. She heads for the frontline, and despite the fact that the US army doesn’t allow women into combat areas, she finds a way to record some of the most significant and disturbing events of the conflict. She teams up with young Life photographer David E Scherman (Andy Samberg) and together they travel to the Nazi concentration camps at Buchenwald and Dachau, among the first civilians to bear witness to the atrocities that took place there.