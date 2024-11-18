Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth in Lonely Planet. Picture: Netflix

Older woman, younger man romantic dramas seem to be having a bit of a moment. Recent examples include Nicole Kidman falling for movie star Zac Efron, two decades her junior, in A Family Affair and Anne Hathaway’s dalliance with a boyband singer in The Idea of You – and here is another one.

Laura Dern plays fifty-something bestselling author Catherine Lowe who heads out to Morrocco to a writers’ retreat where she hopes to be able to complete her latest novel. She has been struggling to finish it for various reasons – one of which is that her long-term relationship has just broken down and she is having to leave the home she has shared with her partner for the past 14 years or so.

She arrives at the picturesque retreat to find that she might not be getting the peace and quiet that she longs for. The other writers on the retreat are a garrulous, sociable lot who are keen to party as much as to work. Among the gathered group is bright young debut novelist Lily Kemp (Diana Silvers), whose first book went stratospheric which has changed her life overnight. She has brought with her to the retreat her financier boyfriend Owen (Liam Hemsworth). He is kind and supportive, but not particularly knowledgeable about literature and Lily is soon slightly sidelining him in favour of hanging out with her fellow literary types. What’s worse is that she humiliates him in front of the others when they are playing a quiz about books – “you have to excuse him, he only reads Sports Illustrated.”

Owen’s wish to give Lily time to spend with her new friends and Catherine’s desire to get some peace means they are thrown together on a chauffeured day trip out. They spend time together over lunch and start to get to know each other. They find a connection; conversation is easy between them and both can be themselves. And once it becomes clear that Owen and Lily are over, their relationship has the potential to become something more than a friendship.