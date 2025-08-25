Film Pick of the Week: Maria - review by Yvette Huddleston

Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria. Picture: StudioCanal/Pablo Larraín. All Rights Reserved.

Angelina Jolie gives an outstanding, totally committed performance in this engaging biographical drama from screenwriter Steven Knight and director Pablo Larraín about the last few days of the life of opera star Maria Callas.

As the world-famous, celebrated diva, Jolie inhabits the role of the famous soprano, portraying a complex, troubled woman who in her later years led a quiet, almost reclusive life. Set in 1977, the film follows Callas as, struggling with addiction to prescription painkillers, she reflects on her life and career. She is lonely, quick-tempered, haughty and contrary, not always kind to her concerned employees – housekeeper Bruna (Alba Rohrwacher) and butler Ferruccio (Pierfrancesco Favino) – and remains in deep denial about the fragility of her health. She wanders around her palatial apartment in Paris, talking to her dogs and contemplating starting to sing again, after a long haitus. To try and achieve this, she makes daily visits to a sympathetic – but realistic – accompanist (Stephen Ashfield) who appears supportive but is also privately dismayed by the decline in the quality of Callas’ voice.

There is an almost surreal element to some of the storytelling, with slightly hallucinatory medication-fuelled flashback sequences to the days of the height of Callas’ fame as well as glimpses into her traumatic childhood during the Second World War in Nazi-occupied Greece. There is also the extended hallucination, which drops in and out of the narrative, that she is being interviewed by an attentive TV journalist (Kodi Smit-McPhee). She talks to him about the great love of her life – millionaire shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis (played here by Haluk Bilginer) – and the detrimental effect on her of his infidelity and cruel treatment.

While there are many scenes where Callas is alone, perhaps to accentuate her isolation in stark contrast to the fame and adulation of earlier years, there are some resonant key interactions. In one of her memories, we witness a fascinating encounter with John F Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson) and in the present day a meeting in a Parisian café with her sister Yakinthi (Valeria Golino) who confronts Callas about her narcissism and self-destructive behaviour.