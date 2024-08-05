Film Pick of the Week: Mrs Harris Goes to Paris - review by Yvette Huddleston

Lesley Manville as Mrs Harris in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris. Picture: PA Photo/Ada Films Ltd/David Lukacs. All Rights Reserved.

Lesley Manville is on fine form, putting in an immensely likeable performance, in this lovely feelgood comedy-drama set in London and Paris in the late 1950s.

She plays kind, generous Mrs Ada Harris, a hard-working Battersea cleaning lady who tidies up after her rich, privileged clients, many of whom take advantage of her sweet nature. It is twelve years since the end of the war and Mrs Harris’s beloved husband Eddie has been missing in action throughout that time, yet she doesn’t give up hope that he might still be alive and come back to her one day. Then she receives official confirmation that Eddie, an RAF airman, was actually killed in action in 1944 when his plane crashed.

While she is always positive and optimistic, this news is a terrible blow for Mrs Harris and she struggles for a while, but is offered warm support by her close friends Violet (Ellen Thomas), also a cleaner, and Archie (Jason Isaacs), a bookmaker involved in greyhound racing. Mrs Harris is the kind of woman to keep calm and carry on which is exactly what she does. One day at the home of one of her clients Lady Dant (a deliciously haughty performance from Anna Chancellor), she sees a beautiful Christian Dior dress that her ladyship has bought (“Five hundred quid for a dress!”) and can’t stop thinking about it.

Lambert Wilson as Marquis de Chassange and Lesley Manville as Mrs Harris in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris. Picture: PA Photo/Ada Films Ltd/David Lukacs.

With the unexpected windfall of her widow’s pension and a small win on the football pools, Mrs Harris decides she will go to Paris and purchase an haute couture gown for herself. Arriving in the French capital she heads to the house of Dior and, despite the best efforts of snooty director of operations Madame Colbert (a lovely comic turn from Isabelle Huppert) to prevent her, she attends a showing of Dior’s latest collection. Her charm and open-hearted innocence – and, it has to be said, her hard cash – win over the company’s young finance director Andre Fauvel (Lucas Bravo) and model Natasha (Alba Baptista), as well as handsome aristocrat the Marquis de Chassagne (Lambert Wilson) who invites her to be his guest at the showing. There is a suggestion that romance could be in the air…