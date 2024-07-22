Film Pick of the Week: Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose - review by Yvette Huddleston
This quirky film is based on an unusual real-life incident which took place in the 1930s. An Isle of Man farming family called the Irvings claimed that they had a talking mongoose called Gef living in their property and roaming their land.
There had been no actual sightings of said creature but witnesses said that they had heard the sound of Gef’s voice coming through the walls and the floors at the farmhouse. The teenage daughter of the family was known to be a talented ventriloquist, so why the ‘mystery’ was not immediately exposed as a hoax remains, well, a mystery. Instead it became a cause celebre in the newspapers – there were tales, reported by locals, of Gef predicting the future, reciting poems and even making telephone calls. The story caused some excitement among spiritualists and eventually it caught the attention of renowned Hungarian-born paranormal investigator Nandor Fodor.
Writer-director Adam Sigal revisits the story with Fodor (Simon Pegg) deciding to go and visit the Irvings’ farm with his trusty assistant Anne (Minnie Driver) to determine whether Gef actually exists. Fodor’s career as a parapsychologist is on a bit of a slide and his reputation is on the line, but he is supported in his quest by British psychic researcher and author Harry Price (the marvellous Christopher Lloyd) who has had several telephone conversations with Gef. He is sceptical about the creature’s existence – having exposed many such fraudulent claims in the past – but he can understand Fodor’s interest in the case.
When Fodor and Anne arrive at the Irving’s farm they are welcomed warmly by the family – Mr Irving (Tim Downie), a businessman from Liverpool who moved the family to the Isle of Man some years previously, his bubbly wife Margaret (Ruth Connell) and their shy teenage daughter Voirrey (Jessica Balmer) – but there is definitely something odd about them. Fodor is sceptical about the whole set-up and his doubts increase when one of the farmhands says that “there is no Gef”. That evening, in the middle of the night, he is summoned to take a phone call from Gef who repeats to him the last words that Fodor’s father spoke to him when he left Budapest for the United States – “I shall never see you again.” This unsettles Fodor and Gef tells him that he will make an appearance the following day. Mr Irving arranges a ‘viewing’ in one of the farm’s outbuildings...