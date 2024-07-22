Film Pick of the Week: Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose - review by Yvette Huddleston

Gary Beadle as Errol, Tim Downie as Mr Irving, Simon Pegg as Nandor Fodor and Minnie Driver as Anne in Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose. Picture credit: Signature Entertainment.

This quirky film is based on an unusual real-life incident which took place in the 1930s. An Isle of Man farming family called the Irvings claimed that they had a talking mongoose called Gef living in their property and roaming their land.

There had been no actual sightings of said creature but witnesses said that they had heard the sound of Gef’s voice coming through the walls and the floors at the farmhouse. The teenage daughter of the family was known to be a talented ventriloquist, so why the ‘mystery’ was not immediately exposed as a hoax remains, well, a mystery. Instead it became a cause celebre in the newspapers – there were tales, reported by locals, of Gef predicting the future, reciting poems and even making telephone calls. The story caused some excitement among spiritualists and eventually it caught the attention of renowned Hungarian-born paranormal investigator Nandor Fodor.

Writer-director Adam Sigal revisits the story with Fodor (Simon Pegg) deciding to go and visit the Irvings’ farm with his trusty assistant Anne (Minnie Driver) to determine whether Gef actually exists. Fodor’s career as a parapsychologist is on a bit of a slide and his reputation is on the line, but he is supported in his quest by British psychic researcher and author Harry Price (the marvellous Christopher Lloyd) who has had several telephone conversations with Gef. He is sceptical about the creature’s existence – having exposed many such fraudulent claims in the past – but he can understand Fodor’s interest in the case.

Simon Pegg as Nandor Fodor in Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose. Picture: Signature Entertainment.