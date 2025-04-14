Film Pick of the Week: Nickel Boys - review by Yvette Huddleston

Ethan Herisse as Elwood and Brandon Wilson as Turner in Nickel Boys. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC, courtesy of Orion Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-prize-winning 2019 novel, this powerful and moving film tells the story of a friendship between two teenage African-American boys at a segregated reform school in 1960s Florida.

Shot using point of view camerawork, interspersed with lyrical close-ups and resonant archive footage of significant historical events of the period, the viewer is immediately immersed in the world of its protagonist. Elwood (Ethan Herisse) is a bright young boy, brought up by his loving grandmother Hattie (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor). At school Elwood is encouraged by a supportive, inspirational teacher to get involved in the Civil Rights movement and to continue his studies at a community college. When Elwood successfully secures a place to study there, both he and his grandmother are delighted, but then fate cruelly takes him in a direction.

As he is hitchhiking to campus, Elwood makes the innocent mistake of accepting a lift from a man who it turns out has stolen the car he is driving and is on the run from the police. For no other reason than the colour of his skin, Elwood is implicated as an accessory to the crime, despite his protestations to the contrary, and he is convicted and sent to a notorious reform school, the Nickel Academy loosely based on a notorious real-life institution, now closed) leaving his beloved grandmother behind and having to deal with the injustice of his tragic situation.

Once he arrives at the school, which is a place of brutality, racism and despair, Elwood is forced to adjust to the institution’s horrific realities. A small glimmer of light comes in the form of his friendship with Turner (Brandon Wilson) who has been at the school for a while. Against all the odds, together they find moments of humanity and hope for the future. The narrative moves back and forth in time as we get glimpses of Elwood’s adult life, twenty years on reading about unmarked graves found at the Nickel.