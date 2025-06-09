Film Pick of the Week: Nonnas - review by Yvette Huddleston

Vince Vaughn as Joe Scaravella, Susan Sarandon as Gia and Lorraine Bracco as Roberta in Nonnas. Cr. Netflix © 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the true story of Italian-American restaurateur Joe Scravella, this heart-warming comedy provides plenty of laughs and at the same time has some profound things to say about love, loss and the importance of family and friends.

Vince Vaughn stars as Joe who is grieving after the death of his much-loved mother. He had cared for her for the last few years of her life and now she is gone, he feels a bit lost and is struggling to find a way to move forward. His best friend Bruno (Jo Manganiello) and his wife Stella (Drea de Matteo) suggest that he do something practical with the money from his mother’s estate, maybe get some new furniture, smarten up his wardrobe or go on a holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of things that Joe misses most is his mother’s cooking, and he has fond memories of being in the kitchen with her and his nonna (grandmother), helping them make the Sunday meal for their big family gatherings. We see flashbacks to Joe’s childhood in 1980s Brooklyn, being sent to the bakery to pick up the bread and pastries and finding comfort being back in the kitchen to assist with the food preparation, especially the sauce tasting.

A scene from Nonnas. Picture: Netflix

One weekend afternoon Joe heads out to Staten Island to an open air market that he used to visit with his mother and nonna and while there he sees a small corner restaurant for sale. He decides to buy it, seemingly on a whim, and much to Bruno and Stella’s surprise, but the idea he has is rather a beautiful one. What he proposes is to employ as chefs Italian nonnas who will bring their own very particular culinary expertise. Joe understands that food is as much about the feeling it generates as how it tastes. That, essentially, preparing food for someone is an act of love.

He advertises on Craigslist and the applicants who turn up at Joe’s restaurant, named Enoteca Maria in honour of his mother, are straight-talking Sicilian Roberta (Lorraine Bracco) who is also his late mother’s best friend, grieving widow Antonella (Brenda Vaccaro) and former nun Teresa (Talia Shire). Then Joe also invites his mother’s hairdresser Gia (Susan Sarandon), who makes wonderful desserts, to join them. Together they make a formidable team of nonna chefs.