Film Pick of the Week: Operation Mincemeat - review by Yvette Huddleston
Based on an incredible true story, this wartime drama directed by John Madden makes for compelling viewing and benefits from fine performances from a stellar cast.
During the Second World War, an elaborate deception, known as Operation Mincemeat, was developed by the British secret service. The aim was to divert the Nazi forces away from Sicily, to facilitate a full-scale Allied invasion there, and dupe Hitler into thinking instead that the Allies were planning to invade Greece and Sardinia. Acquiring a dead body – a homeless man called Glyndwr Michael who died after ingesting rat poison – the plan was to create a new identity for him as a naval officer and place false papers, maps and other documents on him with details of the invasion plans.
Colin Firth is in full stiff-upper-lip mode as Ewan Montagu who heads up the operation, aided by equally starchy Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) and a dashing young naval intelligence officer Lieutenant Commander called Ian Fleming (played with great panache by Johnny Flynn) – who, of course, went on to create James Bond. While their superior Admiral John Godrey (a suitably bombastic Jason Isaacs) thinks their idea is ridiculous and bound to fail, Churchill (Simon Russell Beale) is more pragmatic – he recognises that they don’t have many options and time is of the essence.
With the help of Hester Leggatt (Penelope Wilton), a longtime employee of MI5 who heads up the secretarial and clerical support, a pool of talented young women whose code-breaking skills have been honed at Bletchley Park. One of the women working in the pool is ambitious clerk Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald), a young widow who is keen to get involved in something challenging. She helps the team to create the character of Captain William ‘Bill’ Martin, filling in a backstory for him, including a romantic life. She provides a photograph of herself, standing in for Bill’s sweetheart back home.
The race against time element is well-handled and the period attention to detail is meticulous. There is some nice dry humour – with some great, knowing lines being given to Flynn as Fleming – and a nicely underplayed subplot that creates a very British, terribly repressed romantic triangle between open-hearted Jean, tentative Charles and the unhappily married Ewan. It also features the final performance of the wonderful Paul Ritter playing physician and barrister Bentley Purchase, the coroner who helped Montagu et al find a suitable body to be used in the operation.