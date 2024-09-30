Film Pick of the Week: Operation Mincemeat - review by Yvette Huddleston

Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Johnny Flynn in Operation Mincemeat.

Based on an incredible true story, this wartime drama directed by John Madden makes for compelling viewing and benefits from fine performances from a stellar cast.

During the Second World War, an elaborate deception, known as Operation Mincemeat, was developed by the British secret service. The aim was to divert the Nazi forces away from Sicily, to facilitate a full-scale Allied invasion there, and dupe Hitler into thinking instead that the Allies were planning to invade Greece and Sardinia. Acquiring a dead body – a homeless man called Glyndwr Michael who died after ingesting rat poison – the plan was to create a new identity for him as a naval officer and place false papers, maps and other documents on him with details of the invasion plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Firth is in full stiff-upper-lip mode as Ewan Montagu who heads up the operation, aided by equally starchy Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) and a dashing young naval intelligence officer Lieutenant Commander called Ian Fleming (played with great panache by Johnny Flynn) – who, of course, went on to create James Bond. While their superior Admiral John Godrey (a suitably bombastic Jason Isaacs) thinks their idea is ridiculous and bound to fail, Churchill (Simon Russell Beale) is more pragmatic – he recognises that they don’t have many options and time is of the essence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Macdonald in in Operation Mincemeat. Picture: PA Photo/Apple TV+/©See-Saw Films Limited

With the help of Hester Leggatt (Penelope Wilton), a longtime employee of MI5 who heads up the secretarial and clerical support, a pool of talented young women whose code-breaking skills have been honed at Bletchley Park. One of the women working in the pool is ambitious clerk Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald), a young widow who is keen to get involved in something challenging. She helps the team to create the character of Captain William ‘Bill’ Martin, filling in a backstory for him, including a romantic life. She provides a photograph of herself, standing in for Bill’s sweetheart back home.