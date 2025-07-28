Film Pick of the Week: Oppenheimer - review by Yvette Huddleston

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in in Oppenheimer. Picture: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/© Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Director Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical drama about brilliant American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb, was released in 2023 to much acclaim. The following year it received 13 Academy Award nominations, winning a total of seven, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor and was nominated and won many other awards.

That is not necessarily the mark of a top-quality movie, but it is a pretty good indicator. There are many hugely impressive things about the film – not least the central, Oscar-winning, performance from Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer. He absolutely inhabits the role and his quiet, intense presence is a key factor in the film’s overall success. Murphy is supported by a top-notch A-list cast which also includes Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Matthew Modine, Emily Blunt and Kenneth Branagh. The narrative – Nolan also wrote the screenplay – is non-linear, moving back and forth in time, from Oppenheimer’s unhappy days as a doctoral student in England, studying at Cambridge in the 1920s to his eventually being side-lined by the American establishment in the 1950s, and other time points in between.

The main section is set during the Second World War and follows Oppenheimer’s appointment in 1942 by US army officer Lieutenant General Leslie Groves (Matt Damon), the director of the Manhattan Project, as the leader of the Los Alamos laboratory, looking into the development of an atomic bomb. Once it has been established that Nazi scientists have split the atom, for Oppenheimer and his team it is a race against time to ensure that the USA and allies manage to weaponize this before the Germans do. Along the way Oppenheimer makes powerful friends – and enemies, most notable among those Lewis Strauss a major figure in the United States Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) – played here in a career-best, Oscar-winning performance by Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Picture: Universal Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon. All Rights Reserved.