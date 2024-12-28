Film Pick of the Week: Our Little Secret - review by Yvette Huddleston
One of the many Christmas-themed films (of varying quality) made by Netflix, this lively festive romcom benefits from nice central performances from Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding. They play Avery and Logan respectively, friends since childhood.
The film opens with a flashback to Christmas 2014 when Avery has been offered a dream job in London and is about to leave her small town, her widowed father, and Logan, behind. Logan is not happy about this and at Avery’s surprise going away party makes an impulsive marriage proposal which totally backfires. Avery rushes off saying that he needs to get used to the idea that she is leaving and that she never wants to see him again.
Flash forward to the present day ten years later and the pair in successful careers – Avery is a business consultant, Logan a construction manager – and they are preparing to spend Christmas for the first time with the families of their respective new partners. Logan is now with Cassie (Katie Baker) and Avery with Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky). It turns out that Cassie and Cameron are siblings when they all turn up at the home of Leonard and Erica Morgan (Dan Bucatinksy and Kristin Chenoweth). Instead of explaining to everyone that they know each other of old, Avery, for reasons which are not entirely plausible, persuades Logan to pretend that they have never met before. It is their little secret.
That initial small white lie of course, sets up the possibility of lots of further necessary deceptions and leaves plenty of room for various comic blunders and misunderstandings. There is nothing remotely credible about any of this, but it has to be said, it is a lot of fun. Chenoweth has a tremendous time as the domineering, controlling and scary mom Erica who wants Christmas to be perfect and doesn’t believe anyone is good enough for her beloved Cameron, least of all Avery.
There are some not terribly original but well-handled comic set pieces including implicating the pet dog in a biscuit raid, an impromptu, clumsy speech at a Christmas Eve church service and the accidental shocking revelation of a long-standing affair. The easy banter between Lohan and Harding works very well, the supporting cast are all accomplished and because everything is played at pace, it does make for cosy undemanding festive viewing. It is the kind of thing you might watch while doing something else, like wrapping your presents.