Film Pick of the Week: Paddington in Peru - review by Yvette Huddleston

Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) in Paddington In Peru. Picture: StudioCanal. All Rights Reserved.

The third Paddington movie takes the beloved bear back to his native land after his aunt Lucy goes missing in the Peruvian rainforest.

Having just received his shiny new British passport, the young bear (voiced beautifully as ever by Ben Whishaw) is ready to travel and persuades the entire Brown family – father Henry (Hugh Bonneville), mother Mary (Emily Mortimer taking over from Sally Hawkins) and teenagers Judy (Madeleine Harris) and Jonathan (Samuel Joslin) – go with him. With the children about to fly the nest Mrs Brown is keen to go on a final family adventure, while Mr Brown is more reluctant until he realises that embracing risk will make him popular with his new boss at the insurance company where he works. Mrs Bird (Julie Walters) is always game for anything, so is happy to go along for the ride. So they pack up and hastily leave London for Peru.

Paddington had been alerted to the fact that aunty Lucy had been a little sad and obviously missing her adopted nephew by the concerned mother superior (Olivia Colman) who runs the home for retired bears where aunty Lucy resides, but when Paddington arrives (with Browns in tow) he is that his elderly relative has disappeared. It is all very mysterious and out of character. Paddington decides to do some investigating in his aunt’s room and discovers an ancient map which may hold some clues as to her whereabouts. The trouble is that the location indicated, Rumi Rock, is deep in the jungle and Paddington and his party, Mr Brown emphatically points out, are ill-equipped for the task in hand.

Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw), Emily Mortimer as Mrs Brown, Jim Broadbent as Mr Gruber and Julie Walters as Mrs Bird in Paddington In Peru. Picture: StudioCanal. All Rights Reserved.

However, off they go with Paddington leading the way, leaving Mrs Bird back at base with the nuns and retired bears. Luckily, the group happen across dashing, enigmatic boat captain Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) and his capable daughter Gina (Carla Tous) who agree to take them down river to Rumi Rock. Cabot explains this is the place where adventurers in search of El Dorado traditionally begin their quest. Paddington is puzzled by this because he can’t imagine that aunt Lucy is the least bit interested in gold. Interesting twists and revelations then ensue.