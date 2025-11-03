Film Pick of the Week: Play Dirty - review by Yvette Huddleston

Mark Wahlberg as Parker and LaKeith Stanfield as Grofield in Play Dirty. Picture: Amazon Content Services LLC/Jasin Boland. All Rights Reserved.

Mark Wahlberg stars as serial criminal Parker, a veteran of many armed robberies, in this high-octane, big-budget crime thriller from director Shane Black, very experienced in this genre.

Based on the novel The Hunter by Donald E Westlake – which has inspired earlier films including the 1999 movie Payback – it opens in the midst of a heist. Parker and his gang have held up a racetrack counting room and are about to make their getaway when they are robbed by an employee who happens to walk in on the robbery. The subsequent high-speed multiple vehicle-crashing car chase, which includes a hair-raising sequence actually on the racetrack, is the film’s most memorable action set piece. (But horse lovers should avert their eyes…)

It's an explosive opening and once the money is retrieved – in pretty uncompromising fashion – the gang holes up in a safe house. It transpires that it is not as safe as they thought when their getaway driver Zen (Rosa Salazar) turns on them, shooting them all in cold blood and taking all the cash for herself. Parker is the only one who manages to escape, falling from a great height into a rushing river, and (after a remarkably short recovery period in a motel room) vows to avenge his former colleagues and get the money back.

He contacts sometime associate Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), an actor who is currently running a failing community theatre out in the sticks and asks for his help in tracking down Zen. That turns out to be fairly easy – and she persuades Parker not to kill her but instead go into partnership with her on a much bigger heist that she has been planning. Parker agrees and gets a crew together to help execute the theft of a high-profile figurehead recovered from a shipwreck, worth $500 million, from another criminal gang known as the Outfit. It’s a complicated plan and needless to say there are plenty of things that could go wrong – and they do. Plus there is a fair amount of back-biting, potential betrayal, friction, mistakes and incompetence along the way.