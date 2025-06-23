Film Pick of the Week: See How They Run - review by Yvette Huddleston
This starry, sparky Agatha Christie spoof, written by Mark Chappell and directed by Tom George, is a tremendous amount of fun. Set in London’s West End in 1953 when the original production of the Queen of Crime’s famous play The Mousetrap was celebrating its 100th performance, it imagines a brutal murder taking place backstage in the theatre while the celebratory party is taking place.
The victim is arrogant, unlikeable Hollywood film director Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody) who is over from America to meet with producers and writers to try and negotiate a deal and a script that would enable him to make the famous whodunnit into a movie. He has managed to upset pretty much everyone while he has been in London including the theatre manager and producer Petula Spencer (Ruth Wilson), theatre impresario John Woolf (Reece Shearsmith) who is supposed to be facilitating the deal and, especially, the highly strung writer Mervyn Cocker-Norris (David Oyelowo) with whom Köpernick has a falling out over the proposed script.
He also manages to get into a fight with a young Richard Attenborough (played by Harris Dickinson) – who really did appear in the original production, alongside his wife Sheila Sim (here played by Pearl Chanda) – by flirting outrageously with Sim. It means that when jaded detective inspector George Stoppard (Sam Rockwell, making a good fist of a British accent), and the keen young uniformed officer assigned to assist him, Constable Stalker (Saiorse Ronan), arrive and begin to investigate they have plenty of suspects to choose from.
Then other secrets are revealed along the way including some that lead Stalker to potentially suspect her boss may have a motive for murder. The script provides plenty of laughs and theatrical and filmic in-jokes, especially through Stalker who is an ardent film and theatre fan. The action is boosted by adept comic performances from all the cast which also includes the droll Tim Key as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sian Clifford as Woolf’s actress wife Edana Romney and Shirley Henderson as a twinkly-eyed Christie.
Filmed on location in London, the production design and attention to period detail of a city still recovering from the war is spot on. Ronan is, as always, excellent – and her character’s wide-eyed enthusiasm and earnestness is beautifully contrasted with Rockwell’s crumpled world-weariness and cynicism. There is a lovely bantering chemistry between them and together they make a brilliant double-act. The perfect pick-me-up.