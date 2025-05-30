Film Pick of the Week: Small Things Like These - review by Yvette Huddleston
Cillian Murphy gives an intense, understated performance in this affecting drama, based on Claire Keegan’s acclaimed novel and set in 1980s Ireland.
Murphy plays good-hearted Bill Furlong, a coal merchant who works hard running his business, looks after his employees well, is a loving husband to his wife Eileen (Eileen Walsh) and doting father to his five daughters. It is coming up to Christmas time and Bill is out delivering coal and, on his way back home, we witness his first act of kindness. He sees a young boy out in the cold, collecting sticks of wood by the roadside, ostensibly for his dog, but Bill knows it will be for fuel. The boy is from a poor family and his father is an alcoholic, Bill offers him a lift home and gives him all the loose change in his pocket.
While Bill is quite content with his life, he appears troubled and seems to be going through some kind of crisis. “What ails you?” asks his wife gently, “you’ve not been yourself lately.” He often wakes in the middle of the night, goes downstairs and looks out of the window – there is a lot of pain in his eyes and some unspoken, unresolved conflict. We begin to understand him better through the flashbacks to his childhood in the 1950s, when he and his single mother were taken in by a kind, wealthy local woman. That act of kindness gave them a better life than they could have hoped for, although the boy was bullied at school.
His childhood is brought back to him when he sees the young residents at the local Magdalene laundry – institutions run mostly by nuns in Ireland from the 1920s right up until the late 1990s, for so-called ‘fallen’ women to be put to work, their shame hidden from society while they went through their pregnancy before forcibly giving up their babies for adoption. When one of the women asks for Bill’s help, steely Mother Superior Sister Mary (Emily Watson) intervenes, gives him a generous cash gift (effectively hush money). The coalman then has a difficult moral choice to make – if he says or does anything, it could, as Sister Mary makes very clear, jeopardise his younger daughters’ future education. Directed by Tim Mielants and adapted for the screen by Irish playwright Enda Walsh, this gentle, unhurried film has a lot to say in a quiet, underplayed way. Mesmerising.