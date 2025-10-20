Film Pick of the Week: Steve - review by Yvette Huddleston

Cillian Murphy as Steve in in Steve. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Robert Viglasky. All Rights Reserved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adapted by Max Porter from his novella Shy and directed by Tim Mielants, this searing drama is set in a boys’ reform school in the 1990s.

Cillian Murphy plays Steve, the headteacher of the school who leads a forward-thinking team who are sensitive and progressive in their approach to the troubled teenagers in their care. Steve’s loyal and hardworking staff includes stoic, deputy Amanda (Tracey Ullman) who always has Steve’s back and is something of a mother figure to the boys and enthusiastic new teacher Shola (Little Simz) who has yet to be worn down by the frequent disappointments of an overstretched system. All the boys also receive support from psychotherapist Jenny (Emily Watson). Steve’s colleagues are aware that he himself is struggling – he is taking strong painkillers for an injury sustained in a car accident, and he clearly has an issue with alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The narrative follows one hectic and high-pressure day in the life of the school which is chaotic and noisy at the best of times. The big personalities and damaged psyches of the boys who have all had to deal with difficulty and trauma in their young lives mean that behaviour can be an issue and tensions often arise which can sometimes become violent. One of the boys in particular is causing Steve some concern – Shy (Jay Lycurgo) who is bright and capable, full of potential. He is quiet and thoughtful but recently he has become withdrawn. His mood is further darkened by a brutal phone call from his mother in which she declares that she is cutting all ties with him. The staff are unaware that this conversation has taken place, and Shy is not about to tell them.

Tracey Ullman as Amanda and Cillian Murphy as Steve in in Steve. Picture: Netflix, Inc./Robert Viglasky. All Rights Reserved.

Into this already tense situation come other factors to make Steve’s day a whole lot more stressful. A local TV news crew is coming to film, there is a scheduled meeting with the trust that runs the school and also a visit from local MP Sir Hugh Montague Powell (Roger Allam), who has opportunistically arranged to call in for some free TV publicity.